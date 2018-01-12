Darkest Dungeon erscheint am 18. Januar für die Switch

Das düstere RPG Darkest Dungeon erscheint demnächst für die Nintendo Switch. Genauer gesagt am 18. Januar. Das hat das Studio kürzlich in einer offiziellen Mitteilung verkündet:

“Believe in nothing you hear, and only half that you see.”

-Edgar Allen Poe

Darkest Dungeon will be available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch eShop on January 18th! Set aside a few spare Joycons and read up on your Switch warranty in preparation for your struggle to survive the Darkest Dungeon!

In addition, both of our currently released DLCs, The Crimson Court and The Shieldbreaker will be available for purchase on release! You can find more information on the contents of The Crimson Court and The Shieldbreaker on our game overview page.

The price for the game and DLCs:

Darkest Dungeon – $24.99 USD

The Crimson Court – $9.99 USD

The Shieldbreaker – $3.99 USD

Darkest Dungeon will be available for digital purchase in all of Nintendo America and Nintendo Europe countries.

FAQ

Does the Switch version support touch controls?

Yes!

Will our upcoming DLC The Color of Madness also be coming to the Switch?

Yes! We don’t have a timeframe for that DLC just yet, but stay tuned for more information in the coming months.

Android version when!?

We don’t have any current plans for an Android version! I know that’s not what you want to hear, but its the truth.

Das denken wir:

Wurde aber auch Zeit…