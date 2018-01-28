Paragon macht am 26. April die Pforten dicht

Epic Games hat kürzlich in einer offiziellen Mitteilung verkündet, dass die Pforten von Paragon dicht gemacht werden – am 26. April.

Der Grund: Epic sieht aktuell keinen Weg, Paragon zu einem erfolgreichen MOBA zu machen. Hier die offizielle Mitteilung, in der auch erklärt wird, wie man investiertes Geld zurückbekommt:

“Hey Everyone,

It’s with heavy hearts we’ve decided to close down Paragon.

We truly appreciate everything you’ve put into Paragon. We received many passionate ideas for where to take the game; the outpouring of thoughtful suggestions is another testament to this incredible community.

After careful consideration, and many difficult internal debates, we feel there isn’t a clear path for us to grow Paragon into a MOBA that retains enough players to be sustainable.

We didn’t execute well enough to deliver on the promise of Paragon. We have failed you — despite the team’s incredibly hard work — and we’re sorry.

To try to make this right, Epic is offering a full refund to every Paragon player for every purchase on any platform. This refund will come directly from Epic rather than your platform provider.

To request your refund, follow these steps:

1. If you’re not playing on PC, link your Epic account (create one if necessary).

2. If you play on PC, or have already linked your Epic account, you can request your refund here.

We’ll continue operating Paragon servers until April 26, 2018. As the player population continues to decrease, matchmaking times and quality will further degrade.

Thank you for joining us on this journey and for your dedication to Paragon.”

epicgames.com

Das denken wir:

Das ist wirklich schade…