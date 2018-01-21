The Inpatient: Trophäen-Liste verrät die Verbindung zu Until Dawn

Habt ihr Until Dawn gespielt? Ja? Gut. Hat es euch gefallen? Ja? Gut. Dann solltet ihr euch schon mal auf The Inpatient freuen, denn hier handelt es sich um ein Prequel zu Until Dawn, das exklusiv für PlayStation VR erscheint.

Und wenn ihr keinen Bock auf SPOILER habt, dann solltet ihr jetzt die Seite verlassen.

Euch machen SPOILER nichts aus?

Sicher?

Ok.

Kürzlich landete die Trophäen-Liste von The Inpatient im Netz und die verrät die Verbindung zu Until Dawn. Hier erst mal die Liste:

True Patience

-You collected all Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies in The Inpatient

Gold

Lowest Ebb

-You succumbed to temptation

Through Gritted Teeth

-You resisted temptation

The Disturbing Truth

-You discovered all your memories

Barely Alive

-You escaped the mountain

Unhinged

-You saved Victor the hotel janitor

Don’t Look Back

-David, Suzanne and Ted made it off the mountain

The Wendigo

-You chased down Hannah and Beth Washington

Silber

Fragmented

-You discovered a memory

Time Lapsed

-You diligently checked the calendar while confined to your room

Horror Film

-You found the projector film of the nurse

Blood On Your Hands

-You were responsible for David’s death

Sacrificial Lamb

-You were responsible for Suzanne’s death

Dead by Dawn

-Nobody survived the night

Monstrosity

-You killed Ted

Ultimate Sacrifice

-You stayed behind to operate the cable car

Sealed Lips

-You convinced the police you’d stay quiet about events in the sanatorium

Personal Hell

You were commited to an institution for not cooperating with the police

Bronze

Stuff of Nightmares

-You experienced your first dream

Depths of Despair

-You left Bragg alone to his fate

Disorientation

-You met the mysterious owner of Blackwood Sanatorium

Abandoned

-You witnessed the events which led to the closure of Blackwood Sanatorium

So, kommen wir jetzt zum SPOILER: Erinnert ihr euch noch an die Anfangssequenz in Until Dawn, in der Hannah und Beth Washington von einem unsichtbaren Feind verfolgt wurden? Diese Verfolgungsjagd endete schließlich tödlich für die zwei Zwillingsschwestern. Später im Spiel wurde enthüllt, dass die zwei von einem Wendigo verfolgt wurden. Und wenn ihr euch jetzt die Trophäe “The Wendigo” anseht, dann stellt ihr fest, dass wir in The Inpatient zu dem Wendigo werden, der die zwei Schwestern gejagt hat.

Jetzt wäre das auch geklärt.

The Inpatient erscheint am 23. Januar für die PS4.

Das denken wir:

Wer Until Dawn mochte, der sollte sich The Inpatient auf keinen Fall entgehen lassen.