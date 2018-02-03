Hey listen! Mittlerweile gibt es auch ein Zelda-Bier

Was hat Alkohol mit The Legend of Zelda zu tun? Genau: eigentlich nichts. Das ist der Second Self Beer Company aber egal. Die Brauerei hat einfach mal ein Zelda-IPA (India Pale Ale) gebraut, für das man sich von der bekannten Videospiel-Reihe inspirieren ließ.

Das Bier heißt Triforce IPA und ist aktuell leider nur in Atlanta und Alabama erhältlich. Dass das Bier jemals nach Deutschland kommt, ist zwar eher unwahrscheinlich, aber wenn ihr mal wieder in Amerika unterwegs seid und auf Bier steht, dann wisst ihr ja, was zu tun ist.

Hier die offizielle Beschreibung des Bieres:

“A newly imagined IPA from our team. Brewed to embody the sacred relic’s three pieces: POWER, COURAGE, and WISDOM. Triforce is a slightly HAZY IPA brewed with the triforce of malts (oats, wheat and barley) and hops (Mosaic, Amarillo, and Cascade). These combine to create a unique IPA that has the HOPPY aroma and flavor of papaya, mango, and other tropical fruits; with a soft, flavorful mouthfeel to balance this truly inspired beer.

Suggested pairings for the beer include tacos, barbecue, fresh vegetables, ceviche, fromage blanc, and magical potions.”

Mehr Infos zum Triforce IPA gibt es hier.

Das denken wir:

It’s dangerous to go sober…