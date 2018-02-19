System Shock Remastered liegt anscheinend erst einmal auf Eis

Solltet ihr das Kickstarter-Projekt System Shock Remastered unterstützt haben, dann habe ich leider schlechte Neuigkeiten für euch: Das Projekt scheint aktuell auf Eis zu liegen.

Kürzlich meldete sich Stephen Kick, der Gründer von Nightdive Studios – dem verantwortlichen Entwicklerstudio, mit einem update zu Wort. Er erklärte, dass im Juni 2016 die Kickstarter-Kampagne an den Start ging und diese mit 21.000 Unterstützern, die rund 1.3 Millionen Dollar sammelten, ein riesiger Erfolg war. Das Projekt schritt voran und wuchs.

Irgendwann entschloss man sich dann die Engine zu wechseln und neue Wege zu beschreiten. Leider hat das Team dann anscheinend irgendwann den Fokus auf das Projekt verloren. Darum sieht sich Stephen Kick dazu gezwungen, das Projekt erst einmal einzufrieren, damit sich das Team wieder auf das Wesentliche fokussieren kann.

Im selben Zug verspricht er aber auch, dass das Spiel fertiggestellt wird.

Hier das offizielle Statement:

In March of 2016, Nightdive Studios released our video of our vision of System Shock Remastered. Done in Unity it was an immediate hit with almost a half million views on YouTube. In June of 2016 we launched a Kickstarter campaign to make the vision into a reality. It was tremendously successful with over 21,000 backers contributing over $1.3 million to the campaign. We put together a development team and began working on the game. But along the way something happened.

Maybe we were too successful. Maybe we lost our focus. The vision began to change. We moved from a Remaster to a completely new game. We shifted engines from Unity to Unreal, a choice that we don’t regret and one that has worked out for us. With the switch we began envisioning doing more, but straying from the core concepts of the original title.

As our concept grew and as our team changed, so did the scope of what we were doing and with that the budget for the game. As the budget grew, we began a long series of conversations with potential publishing partners. The more that we worked on the game, the more that we wanted to do, and the further we got from the original concepts that made System Shock so great.

Ultimately the responsibility for the decisions rests with me. As the CEO and founder of Nightdive Studios, a company that was built on the restoration of the System Shock franchise, I let things get out of control. I can tell you that I did it for all the right reasons, that I was totally committed to making a great game, but it has become clear to me that we took the wrong path, that we turned our backs on the very people who made this possible, our Kickstarter backers.

I have put the team on a hiatus while we reassess our path so that we can return to our vision. We are taking a break, but NOT ending the project. Please accept my personal assurance that we will be back and stronger than ever. System Shock is going to be completed and all of our promises fulfilled.

Stephen Kick