Fortnite Battle Royale erscheint für mobile Geräte

Der Erfolg von Fortnite Battle Royale scheint aktuell keine Grenzen zu kennen. Mittlerweile hat der Battle-Royale-Titel mehr Spieler als PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds und Fortnite ist mittlerweile auch auf Twitch erfolgreicher als die Konkurrenz.

Da wundert es nicht, dass Epic die Kuh melkt, solange sie noch Milch gibt. Aus diesem Grund veröffentlicht das Studio demnächst auch Fortnite Battle Royale für mobile Geräte wie iPhones, iPads und Android-Devices.

Und wenn ihr zu den ersten Spielern gehören wollt, die Fortnite Battle Royale zocken können, dann sollte tihr euch jetzt via epicgames.com für das Invite Event am 12. März registrieren. Dafür benötigt ihr eine Internetverbindung und mindestens ein iPhone 6S/SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 oder iPad 2017 Gerät mit iOS 11.

Cool: Es wird sogar Cross Play zwischen PC, PS4, Xbox One, iOS- und eventuell Android-Geräten geben.

Hier die offizielle Ankündigung von Epic:

“Hey Fortnite Community,

Fortnite Battle Royale is coming to mobile devices! On phones and tablets, Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates. Starting Monday, you can sign-up for the Invite Event on iOS. Support for Android will be coming in the next few months.

In partnership with our friends at Sony, Fortnite Battle Royale will support Cross Play and Cross Progression between PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS and eventually Android. This means players across devices can squad up with friends and play together.

We believe this is the future of games. The same game on all platforms. Console quality graphics and action. Play when you want, where you want.”

Sobald es weitere Infos zu Fortnite gibt, erfahrt ihr das wie üblich bei uns.

Das denken wir:

Mal sehen, was Fortnite Battle Royale auf dem Smartphone kann. Wir bleiben aber lieber beim PC oder der Konsole.