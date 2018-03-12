Nach über 13 Jahren hat das Adventure Advent Rising ein neues Update spendiert bekommen

Wie cool ist das denn? Das Studio Majesco hat dem Adventure Advent Rising nach 13 Jahren (Release am 31. Mai 2005) ein neues Update spendiert.

Das verkündete der Associate Producer des Spiels auf der Steam-Community-Seite. Dort schreibt er:

“Hi Everyone,

My name is Ryan and I’m an Associate Producer here at Majesco. I wanted to take this opportunity to introduce myself and share some news with the community.

We first launched Advent Rising in 2005 and to this day we’re constantly amazed and humbled by the dedication and love shown to the game by fans. Even here at Majesco, Advent Rising holds a special place in our hearts. While we don’t have any new titles to announce at this time, I’m pleased and excited to announce that we have various updates planned for the original game, starting with an update to make the experience more enjoyable on modern systems.

We’ll have more details on the first update very soon. Until then, we’d love to hear from the community, what would you like to see from these updates and Majesco moving forward?”

Mit anderen Worten: In Zukunft wird es weitere Updates für Advent Rising geben. Ob das eine Aktion ist, um Aufmerksamkeit für eine bevostehende Ankündigung zu erregen? Egal. Fans dürfen sich auf jeden Fall auf die bevorstehenden Updates freuen.

Das denken wir:

Eine coole Aktion. Da sollten sich andere Studios ein Beispiel nehmen.