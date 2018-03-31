Nintendo hat sich zum Problem mit den Switch-Docks von Drittherstellern geäußert

Erinnert ihr euch noch? Kürzlich berichteten wir darüber, dass Switch-Docks von Drittherstellern dazu führen können, dass eure Switch kaputt geht. Jetzt hat sich Nintendo zur Problematik geäußert.

Hier das offizielle Statement:

“Unlicensed products and accessories do not undergo Nintendo’s testing and evaluation process. They might not work at all with our game systems, and they could have compatibility problems with certain games, the Nintendo Switch system itself, and other licensed accessories and peripherals.”

Mit anderen Worten: Nintendo rät, auf offizielle Nintendo-Produkte zu setzen. Produkte von Drittherstellern können zu Problemen führen. Als ob wir das nicht schon wüssten.

Nintendo äußerte sich aber nicht dazu, dass das Problem lizenzierte Produkte von Nyko betrifft. Dafür meldete sich der Hersteller zu Wort:

“We are aware of the issue some Portable Docking Kit owners are facing after updating the firmware on their Nintendo Switch to version 5.0. Though further testing is still required to determine the exact root cause of the problem, we believe it is related to the way the Switch handles AV output for an external TV/monitor while the console is docked on the Portable Docking Kit.

Das Problem scheint also die neue Firmware 5.0 zu sein. Eine Lösung gibt es aber noch nicht. Insofern solltet ihr erst einmal nur das offizielle Dock von Nintendo benutzen.

Wir halten euch auf dem Laufenden.

Das denken wir:

Unsere Empfehlung: Vorsichtshalber erst einmal nur Docks von Nintendo benutzen. Hilft ja nix.

Quelle: kotaku.com