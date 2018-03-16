Nintendo Switch: Das Firmware-Update 5.0 ist da

in

Ihr solltet mal wieder eure Switch updaten, denn Nintendo hat das Firmware-Update 5.0 veröffentlicht. Und dieses beinhaltet einige sinnvolle Neuerungen. Beispielsweise könnt ihr ab sofort Freunde von Facebook und Twitter via “Friends Suggestions” hinzufügen.

Und ihr könnt euch erinnern lassen, wenn vorbestellte Software zur Verfügung steht. Hier sind die kompletten Patch Notes:

Facebook and Twitter friends that also use Nintendo Switch can now be added through Friend Suggestions

Using the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app, add specific software titles to your whitelist to exclude them from the console’s Parental Controls Restricted Software setting

Captured videos in the Album will be restricted by Parental Controls depending on the Restricted Software setting and Software Rating Organization

To keep the Parental Controls PIN private, the default method for PIN entry has been changed to entering using the Control Stick and buttons instead of the on-screen number pad

Select from 24 new ARMS and the Kirby series icons for your user

Digital software purchases made from a PC or smart device will start downloading sooner than previously, even if the Nintendo Switch console is in Sleep Mode

Receive notification when pre-purchased software is ready to play

Filter News to view only unread news or news from specific channels

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller grip colors will now display in the Controllers menu

Das denken wir:

Da sind ein paar sinnvolle Änderungen dabei. Mal sehen, was da in den kommenden Monaten noch so auf uns zukommt.