Hier ist der bisher beste Werbespot zu God of War – Dog of War

God of War ist ein Hit. Das Spiel kommt bei Fans und Kritikern gleichermaßen gut an. Und wenn ein Spiel so gut ist, dann kann man es sich schon mal erlauben, einen Quatsch-Werbespot zu veröffentlichen.

Und genau das hat Sony gemacht. Nachfolgend findet ihr den Spot zu Dog of War, der wirklich sehr unterhaltsam ist.

Hier die offizielle Beschreibung zum Clip:

“Living as a dog outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar kennels, unexpected walkies and a second chance at being petted. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the realm of Muttgard and fight to fulfill a deeply personal game of fetch.”

Das denken wir:

Jetzt wünschen wir uns einen Dog of War DLC.