Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass angekündigt – Vorstellung auf der E3 2018 (Trailer)

Croteam, das Studio hinter Serious Sam, hat kürzlich Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass angekündigt. Hier die offizielle Nachricht:
Hey everyone!
The time is finally right for us to do an official announcement of Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass. The full reveal will happen at the Devolver Digital E3 conference, this June in LA, but in the meantime be sure to wishlist the game on Steam to get all the latest info and updates first.
Mit anderen Worten: Serious Sam kehrt mit Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass zurück und im Rahmen der diesjährigen E3 gibt es erste handfeste Infos.
Hier könnt ihr euch schon mal den ersten Teaser-Trailer ansehen:
Das denken wir:
“You have exactly 5 seconds to explain what I’m doing here. And 2 seconds have just passed…” – Serious Sam
