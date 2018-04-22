Valve hat das Studio hinter Firewatch aufgekauft

Habt ihr das Adventure Firewatch gespielt? Wenn nicht, dann solltet ihr das dringend nachholen. Für mich ist dieses Spiel eines der besten Adventures der letzten zehn Jahre. Und Valve sieht das wohl ähnlich, denn die Steam-Macher haben nun Campo Santo, das Studio hinter Firewatch, aufgekauft.

Hier die Stellungnahme von Campo Santo:

“We had a series of long conversations with the people at Valve and everyone shared the satisfaction we take in working with people whose talents dwarf our own to make things we never thought possible. Both sides spoke about our values and how, when you get right down to it, we, as human beings, are hard-limited by the time we have left when it comes to making the things we care about and believe in. They asked us if we’d all be interested in coming up to Bellevue and doing that there and we said yes.”

Interessanterweise erklärte Gabe Newell von Valve letzten Monat, dass das Studio in Zukunft wieder Games machen werde. Womöglich deutete er damit den Kauf von Campo Santo an.

Sobald es Neuigkeiten zum Thema gibt, informieren wir euch natürlich umgehend darüber.

Über diesen Link gelangt ihr zu unserem Test von Firewatch.

Das denken wir:

Von den Entwicklern von Firewatch werden wir in Zukunft sicherlich noch einiges hören.