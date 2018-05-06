Overwatch: Die neue Map Rialto ist da (Trailer)

Blizzzard veröffentlichte kürzlich ein neues Overwatch-Update. Das Highlight: die Map Rialto.

Diese italienische Map ist an den gleichnamigen Stadtteil Rialto in Venedig angesiedelt. Und das Ganze sieht auf jeden Fall ziemlich malerisch aus. Aber der Schein trügt: Hier trug sich der “Vorfall in Venedig” zu.

Hier die offizielle Beschreibung der Map:

Rialto Map Overview

Rialto was home to Talon agent Antonio Bartalotti’s sprawling estate and the backdrop to the infamous “Venice Incident,” a turning point for Overwatch and Talon. The Italian government has taken great steps to preserve Venice, and the results are striking. Tourists visiting this picturesque town can sample the regional cuisine, enjoy a relaxing gondola ride, visit Galleria D’arte Omnica (the local art gallery), or simply take in the sights with a stroll along the canal.