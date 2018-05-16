PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Die neuen Dschungel-Map “Sanhok” kann jetzt in der Open Beta gespielt werden

Bluehole hat die offene Beta-Phase für die neue PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Map “Sanhok” gestartet. Das bedeutet, dass jeder, der das Spiel besitzt, die Beta Map über den Experimental Server herunterladen und mit dem Spielen beginnen kann.

Sanhok ist eine neue 4 x 4 km große Map, die von Inseln in Südostasien inspiriert ist. PUBG-Spieler können diese neue Map bis 14. April herunterladen und spielen.

Hier die offizielle Mitteilung:

Hi friends,

Sanhok testing is now live on the “PUBG: Experimental Server.” If you own a copy of PUBG, you can find the Experimental Server in your Steam library right now.

Below is the full schedule for this round of testing. For information on what’s changed since Sanhok’s last appearance on test servers, check out the patch notes. For the backstory on Sanhok’s new name, go here.

SANHOK TESTING WINDOW

OPENS: May 10, 7pm PDT / May 11, 4am CEST / May 11, 11am KST

CLOSES: May 14, 4am PDT / May 14, 1pm CEST / May 14, 8pm KST