Red Dead Redemption 2: Der dritte Trailer erscheint am 2. Mai

Endlich gibt es wieder Neuigkeiten zu Red Dead Redemption 2: Rockstar Games hat angekündigt, dass der dritte Trailer am 2. Mai erscheint.

Hier die offizielle Mitteilung:

Watch the new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 at 11AM Eastern on Wednesday, May 2nd at rockstargames.com and at the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available worldwide for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems on October 26, 2018.