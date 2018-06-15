ARK: Survival Evolved für das Smartphone erschienen

Wer schon immer mal Dinosaurer auf seinem Smartphone jagen wollte, der darf jetzt zuschlagen. Das bekannte Dino-Survival-Game ARK: Survival Evolved ist nun für Android und iOS erschienen.

Das Spiel ist Free2Play, kann aber mit Mikrotransaktionen aufgebessert und durch eine Art Pass ohne Werbung gespielt werden. Es umfasst über 80 Dinosaurier und ansonsten die gleichen Elemente wie das Original. Crossplay ist möglich. Die Features:

– 80+ Dinosaurs: Use cunning strategy and tactics to tame, train, ride and breed the many dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the dynamic, persistent ecosystems across land, sea, air, and even underground.

– Discover: Unearth rare blueprints and Explorer Notes written by previous human denizens of the ARK from across the millennia, detailing the mysterious island’s creatures and backstory.

– Explore, Craft and Build: Survive – using any means necessary – craft weapons, clothes, and items, and build shelters, villages, or even large cities! Plant, Harvest, Build, Level-Up, and Customize everything visually and functionally, including procedurally-generated RPG statistics for creatures, characters, resources, clothing, gear, and weapons, both primitive and modern.

– Play Alone or Team Up to Survive: Team up with, or prey on, up to 60 other players in a large-scale, multiplayer online first-person environment, or choose single player mode to test your mettle against the dinos alone.

– Join a Tribe: The ‘Tribe’ system encourages cooperation, by supporting dynamic parties to share resources, XP, and key re-spawn points.



Das denken wir:

Mikrotransaktionen sind eher uncool, aber man muss ja nichts bezahlen!