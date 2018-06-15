in News

Fortnite: Battle Royale geht auf der Nintendo Switch durch die Decke

Erst vor etwas über 24 Stunden wurde der Free2Play-Hit Fortnite: Battle Royale für die Nintendo Switch angekündigt – samt CrossPlay-Funktion. Nur Sonys PS4 ist vom CrossPlay ausgenommen.

Der Titel geht richtig durch die Decke: Fortnite wurde bereits mehr als 2.000.000 Mal für Nintendos Konsole heruntergeladen – und das innerhalb von 24 Stunden.

