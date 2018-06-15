Fortnite: Battle Royale geht auf der Nintendo Switch durch die Decke

Erst vor etwas über 24 Stunden wurde der Free2Play-Hit Fortnite: Battle Royale für die Nintendo Switch angekündigt – samt CrossPlay-Funktion. Nur Sonys PS4 ist vom CrossPlay ausgenommen.

Der Titel geht richtig durch die Decke: Fortnite wurde bereits mehr als 2.000.000 Mal für Nintendos Konsole heruntergeladen – und das innerhalb von 24 Stunden.

Thanks to all the #Fortnite fans who've already helped build up over 2 million downloads on #NintendoSwitch! Still haven't jumped into the Battle Royale? Download it today for free on Nintendo #eShop! https://t.co/4xKVx2J2mL pic.twitter.com/brunlnnP7N

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) 13. Juni 2018