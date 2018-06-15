Stranger Things kommt als Telltale Game

The Walking Dead, Borderlands, Game of Thrones, Minecraft – das Game-Studio Telltale Games hat sich schon so einige Franchises gesucht und zu einem Adventure gemacht. Die kamen meistens auch gut an – emotionaler Story und toller Charaktere sei Dank.

Nun hat Telltale eine Videospiel-Umsetzung der Netflix-Erfolgsserie Stranger Things angekündigt. Das Spiel soll für Konsolen und PC erscheinen, einen genauen Release hat Telltale noch nicht angekündigt. Mehr steht aber noch nicht fest.

Separately, we're thrilled to confirm that Telltale is developing a game based on Stranger Things that we'll publish to consoles and computers at a later date. (2/3)

