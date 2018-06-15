in News

Stranger Things kommt als Telltale Game

The Walking Dead, Borderlands, Game of Thrones, Minecraft – das Game-Studio Telltale Games hat sich schon so einige Franchises gesucht und zu einem Adventure gemacht. Die kamen meistens auch gut an – emotionaler Story und toller Charaktere sei Dank.

Nun hat Telltale eine Videospiel-Umsetzung der Netflix-Erfolgsserie Stranger Things angekündigt. Das Spiel soll für Konsolen und PC erscheinen, einen genauen Release hat Telltale noch nicht angekündigt. Mehr steht aber noch nicht fest.

Das denken wir:
Man darf gespannt sein!

