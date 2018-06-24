in News

World of Warcraft ist noch heute kostenlos!

Wer noch kein Abonnement für World of Warcraft sein Eigen nennt oder es aktuell pausiert, der darf noch heute kostenlos in die Welt von Azeroth verreisen.

Wie Blizzard angekündigt hatte, war World of Warcraft für dieses Wochenende kostenlos. Es durfte sich also jeder Spieler mit einem Account einloggen und loslegen – egal, ob er ein aktives Abonnement besitzt oder nicht!

Das denken wir:
Das macht Blizzard wirklich selten, cool!

