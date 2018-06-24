World of Warcraft ist noch heute kostenlos!

Wer noch kein Abonnement für World of Warcraft sein Eigen nennt oder es aktuell pausiert, der darf noch heute kostenlos in die Welt von Azeroth verreisen.

Wie Blizzard angekündigt hatte, war World of Warcraft für dieses Wochenende kostenlos. Es durfte sich also jeder Spieler mit einem Account einloggen und loslegen – egal, ob er ein aktives Abonnement besitzt oder nicht!

The #BattleForAzeroth approaches and you're needed on the front lines!

Rally your friends and get back in the fight free through June 24.

Learn more 🔎 https://t.co/MlN4lVO9fo pic.twitter.com/l322y1Ancz

— World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) June 21, 2018