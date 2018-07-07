in Action

Far Cry 5 Fotomodus: Hier sind die ersten beeindruckenden Bilder aus der Community

Es gibt wieder einen Grund Far Cry 5 zu starten, denn wie ihr wahrscheinlich bereits mitbekommen habt, hat Ubisoft einen Fotmodus in das Spiel integriert und mittlerweile wurden von der Community einige richtig beeindruckende Bilder veröffentlicht.

Klar, Far Cry 5 hat so seine Macken (micht störte vor allem das Treffer-Feedback), aber es die Art von Spiel, in der man gelegentlich stehenbleibt und einfach die wunderschöne Aussicht genießt, bevor man sich im Wingsuit von einer Klippe stürzt. Und das ist ziemlich cool.

Hier einige Bilder, die mit dem Fotomodus erstellt wurden:

Lovely photo mode. Never gonna make progress with the huge list of stuff I want to do. This weekend: oddball attractions tour! from r/farcry

“Only youuuu….” Made with Photo Mode. from r/farcry

Picture mode really shows how beautiful this game is from r/farcry

In love with photo mode from r/farcry

Das denken wir:
Da sind ein paar ziemlich coole Schnappschüsse dabei. Jedes Spiel sollte einen Fotomodus haben.

Quelle: comicbook.com

