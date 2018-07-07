Far Cry 5 Fotomodus: Hier sind die ersten beeindruckenden Bilder aus der Community

Es gibt wieder einen Grund Far Cry 5 zu starten, denn wie ihr wahrscheinlich bereits mitbekommen habt, hat Ubisoft einen Fotmodus in das Spiel integriert und mittlerweile wurden von der Community einige richtig beeindruckende Bilder veröffentlicht.

Klar, Far Cry 5 hat so seine Macken (micht störte vor allem das Treffer-Feedback), aber es die Art von Spiel, in der man gelegentlich stehenbleibt und einfach die wunderschöne Aussicht genießt, bevor man sich im Wingsuit von einer Klippe stürzt. Und das ist ziemlich cool.

Hier einige Bilder, die mit dem Fotomodus erstellt wurden:

I can't thank you enough for implementing a photo mode to @FarCrygame . ❤️ Due to some massive headaches I wasn't able to take more photos. More will follow for sure in the next days! #FC5PhotoMode @Ubisoft pic.twitter.com/YvntzPOJZL — Aγτ. Mοϱγαν Cϱεεδ (@AgtMorganCreed) 5. Juli 2018

Playing around with the new photo mode is so much Fun ! I was running around for like an hour, just to take cool screenshots. #FC5PhotoMode @Ubisoft @FarCrygame pic.twitter.com/J0P8Npbnp7 — Tizino (@pcrtizino) 6. Juli 2018

I've been having having so much fun with the #FC5PhotoMode pic.twitter.com/1oMp5VRWVO — Cambomcb (@cameronmcb) 5. Juli 2018

Das denken wir:

Da sind ein paar ziemlich coole Schnappschüsse dabei. Jedes Spiel sollte einen Fotomodus haben.

Quelle: comicbook.com