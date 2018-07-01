in Action

Fortnite: So reagierten Spieler auf den Raketenstart

Der Countdown in Fortnite endete und damit wurde endlich die Rakete in den Himmel geschickt, die schließlich einen interdimensionalen Riss verursachte. Was dieser zu bedeuten hat, wissen wir noch nicht, aber das Event an sich war auf jeden Fall ein Spektakel für die Community.

Kurz nach dem Ende des Events füllte sich das Netz bereits mit Videos, die Reaktionen der Spieler auf den Raketenstart zeigen. Hier eine kleine Auswahl:

Es ist schön zu sehen, dass es Epic Games mit solchen Events schafft, eine starke Community mit Gemeinschaftssinn zu bilden. Videospiele sind einfach großertig.

Wir sind schon gespannt, was uns noch so für Überraschungen in Fortnite erwarten und was da aus dem Riss am Himmel über Fortnite kommt. Wir halten euch auf dem Laufenden.

Das denken wir:
Eine coole Aktion. Mal sehen, womit uns Epic Games in nächster Zeit noch so überrascht.

