Fortnite: So reagierten Spieler auf den Raketenstart

Der Countdown in Fortnite endete und damit wurde endlich die Rakete in den Himmel geschickt, die schließlich einen interdimensionalen Riss verursachte. Was dieser zu bedeuten hat, wissen wir noch nicht, aber das Event an sich war auf jeden Fall ein Spektakel für die Community.

Kurz nach dem Ende des Events füllte sich das Netz bereits mit Videos, die Reaktionen der Spieler auf den Raketenstart zeigen. Hier eine kleine Auswahl:

Here's a look at the whole Blast Off event as seen in-game! #Fortnite Source: https://t.co/pz8KclGtfC pic.twitter.com/vrRAiZ7exL

Fortnite rocket that only happens once!! #Fortnite #PS4share pic.twitter.com/g8Ig4FvLTi

Took some photos from the rocket launch in Fortnite. For those of you who missed it. #Fortnite #ROCKETLAUNCH pic.twitter.com/iIkZbS5cCF

Hope everyone enjoyed the show! Was incredible to see everyone watching (on both teams and pics you guys are sharing)! Love this community. Even more incredible that I got to enjoy with my family. #Fortnite

Going to be a wild ride ahead 🙂 pic.twitter.com/AUIZC3L3B5

