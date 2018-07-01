Fortnite: So reagierten Spieler auf den Raketenstart

Der Countdown in Fortnite endete und damit wurde endlich die Rakete in den Himmel geschickt, die schließlich einen interdimensionalen Riss verursachte. Was dieser zu bedeuten hat, wissen wir noch nicht, aber das Event an sich war auf jeden Fall ein Spektakel für die Community.
Kurz nach dem Ende des Events füllte sich das Netz bereits mit Videos, die Reaktionen der Spieler auf den Raketenstart zeigen. Hier eine kleine Auswahl:
The #Fortnite missile launch: pic.twitter.com/CPc1WvE1sw
— Matthew Hayes (@MatthewFace) 30. Juni 2018
Here's a look at the whole Blast Off event as seen in-game! #Fortnite
Source: https://t.co/pz8KclGtfC pic.twitter.com/vrRAiZ7exL
— Fortnite News • FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) 30. Juni 2018
FORTNITE ROCKET LAUNCH i got the whole thing #FortniteRocket #fortnite pic.twitter.com/i8JuTiP8FP
— iCrashh (@iCrashhh) 30. Juni 2018
Holy moly… my perspective #fortnite pic.twitter.com/8Iiy9JlkLW
— PatoVidiOz (@2PatoVidiOz) 30. Juni 2018
Okay #Fortnite
THAT WAS INSANE!!! pic.twitter.com/fOuwhIXywT
— YoyoMon (@YoyoMon_15) 30. Juni 2018
Fortnite rocket that only happens once!! #Fortnite #PS4share pic.twitter.com/g8Ig4FvLTi
— Seven☽ (@seven_xii) 30. Juni 2018
Took some photos from the rocket launch in Fortnite. For those of you who missed it. #Fortnite #ROCKETLAUNCH pic.twitter.com/iIkZbS5cCF
— GENT🎮🦄 (@ImJust_AGamer) 30. Juni 2018
Hope everyone enjoyed the show! Was incredible to see everyone watching (on both teams and pics you guys are sharing)! Love this community. Even more incredible that I got to enjoy with my family. #Fortnite
Going to be a wild ride ahead 🙂 pic.twitter.com/AUIZC3L3B5
— K.L. Smith (@arCtyC) 30. Juni 2018
Es ist schön zu sehen, dass es Epic Games mit solchen Events schafft, eine starke Community mit Gemeinschaftssinn zu bilden. Videospiele sind einfach großertig.
Wir sind schon gespannt, was uns noch so für Überraschungen in Fortnite erwarten und was da aus dem Riss am Himmel über Fortnite kommt. Wir halten euch auf dem Laufenden.
Das denken wir:
Eine coole Aktion. Mal sehen, womit uns Epic Games in nächster Zeit noch so überrascht.
Kommentare
