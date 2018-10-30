Fan-Art kombiniert Mortal Kombat und Fortnite auf beeindruckende Weise

Was hat Fortnite mit Mortal Kombat zu tun? Richtig. Eigentlich nichts. Das stört aber den Künstler “mizuriofficials” nicht. Er hat ziemlich beeindruckende Skins erschaffen, die Mortal Kombat mit Fortnite kombinieren.

Und zwar schuf “mizuriofficials” ein Crossover zwischen dem Fortnite-Skin Sanctum und den MK-Kämpfern Scorpion und Suub-Zero. Hier die Sub-Zero-Version von Sanctum:

Ziemlich cool, oder? Und hier noch die Scorpion-Version von Sanctum:

Welche anderen Crossovers könntet ihr euch mit Fortnite vorstellen? Teilt uns eure Meinung in den Kommentaren mit.

Das denken wir:
Die Skins sehen cool aus. Epic Games sollte sie vielleicht ins Spiel bringen. MK-Fans würden sich sicherlich freuen.

