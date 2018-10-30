Fan-Art kombiniert Mortal Kombat und Fortnite auf beeindruckende Weise

Was hat Fortnite mit Mortal Kombat zu tun? Richtig. Eigentlich nichts. Das stört aber den Künstler “mizuriofficials” nicht. Er hat ziemlich beeindruckende Skins erschaffen, die Mortal Kombat mit Fortnite kombinieren.
Und zwar schuf “mizuriofficials” ein Crossover zwischen dem Fortnite-Skin Sanctum und den MK-Kämpfern Scorpion und Suub-Zero. Hier die Sub-Zero-Version von Sanctum:
Fire or Ice ? – Fortnite x Mortal Kombat ! – So a lot of people suggested I do a Sub-Zero version of my previous @fortnite mashup between Scorp and Sanctum, so here it is! Hope you guys like this one as much as the other, enjoy ! – Follow me for more! @mizuriofficial
Ziemlich cool, oder? Und hier noch die Scorpion-Version von Sanctum:
Fortnite x Mortal Kombat ! – Hey everyone! So this Fortnite skin ‘Sanctum’ recently came out, and it is of a badass looking Vampire! Immediately, when I saw this skin (3rd Image) I thought it looked a bit like Scorpion! So here’s a little artwork I made of the skin, turning it into Scorp ! – Follow me for more! @mizuriofficial
Welche anderen Crossovers könntet ihr euch mit Fortnite vorstellen? Teilt uns eure Meinung in den Kommentaren mit.
Das denken wir:
Die Skins sehen cool aus. Epic Games sollte sie vielleicht ins Spiel bringen. MK-Fans würden sich sicherlich freuen.
