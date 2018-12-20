Das sind die 10 meistverkauften GameCube-Spiele aller Zeiten

Die NPD Group hat die Top 10 der meistverkauften GameCube-Spiele veröffentlicht.
Die GameCube ist zwar nicht die erfolgreichste Nintendo-Hardware, aber sie hat einen ganz wichtigen Platz in den herzen vieler Nintendo-Fans. Vor allem, da es auf dem System zahlreiche gute Spiele gab.
Mat Piscatella von der NPD Group, ein amerikanisches Marktforschungsinstitut, hat jetzt die die Top 10 der meistverkauften GameCube-Spiele veröffentlicht. Hier die Liste:
- Super Smash Bros. Melee
- Mario Kart: Double Dash (the reason I personally bough a GameCube)
- Super Mario Sunshine
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
- Luigi’s Mansion
- Metroid Prime
- Animal Crossing
- Sonic Adventures 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Since the folks at @EasyAllies asked about it in their recent podcast, here’s the list of the top 10 best-selling games in the U.S. for the Nintendo GameCube. Fun list, led by Smash, Kart, Mario and Zelda. The more things change… pic.twitter.com/JRJTz3GLDY
— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) 10. Dezember 2018
Was ist euer Lieblingsspiel auf der GameCube? Teilt uns eure Meinung in den Kommentaren mit.
Das denken wir:
Die GameCube war eine tolle Konsole mit tollen Spielen. Vor allem die Exklusivtitel wussten zu überzeugen.
