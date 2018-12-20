Das sind die 10 meistverkauften GameCube-Spiele aller Zeiten

Die GameCube ist zwar nicht die erfolgreichste Nintendo-Hardware, aber sie hat einen ganz wichtigen Platz in den herzen vieler Nintendo-Fans. Vor allem, da es auf dem System zahlreiche gute Spiele gab.

Mat Piscatella von der NPD Group, ein amerikanisches Marktforschungsinstitut, hat jetzt die die Top 10 der meistverkauften GameCube-Spiele veröffentlicht. Hier die Liste:

Since the folks at @EasyAllies asked about it in their recent podcast, here’s the list of the top 10 best-selling games in the U.S. for the Nintendo GameCube. Fun list, led by Smash, Kart, Mario and Zelda. The more things change… pic.twitter.com/JRJTz3GLDY

— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) 10. Dezember 2018