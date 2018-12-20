Das sind die 10 meistverkauften GameCube-Spiele aller Zeiten

Die NPD Group hat die Top 10 der meistverkauften GameCube-Spiele veröffentlicht.

Die GameCube ist zwar nicht die erfolgreichste Nintendo-Hardware, aber sie hat einen ganz wichtigen Platz in den herzen vieler Nintendo-Fans. Vor allem, da es auf dem System zahlreiche gute Spiele gab.

Mat Piscatella von der NPD Group, ein amerikanisches Marktforschungsinstitut, hat jetzt die die Top 10 der meistverkauften GameCube-Spiele veröffentlicht. Hier die Liste:

  1. Super Smash Bros. Melee
  2. Mario Kart: Double Dash (the reason I personally bough a GameCube)
  3. Super Mario Sunshine
  4. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
  5. Luigi’s Mansion
  6. Metroid Prime
  7. Animal Crossing
  8. Sonic Adventures 2
  9. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
  10. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Was ist euer Lieblingsspiel auf der GameCube? Teilt uns eure Meinung in den Kommentaren mit.

Das denken wir:
Die GameCube war eine tolle Konsole mit tollen Spielen. Vor allem die Exklusivtitel wussten zu überzeugen.

Quelle: comicbook.com

