Die Videospielverfilmung “Monster Hunter” ist abgedreht

Milla Jovovich hat verraten, dass die Dreharbeiten zum Film “Monster Hunter” abgeschlossen sind

Milla Jovovich hat ja mit dem “Resident Evil”-Franchise abgeschlossen, dafürt ist sie im nächsten Jahr in zwei weiteren Genre-Filmen zu sehen: In Neil Marshalls “Hellboy” and Paul W.S. Andersons (“Resident Evil”, “Event Horizon”) Videospielverfilmung “Monster Hunter”.

Auf Instagram hat die Schauspielerin verkündet, dass die Dreharbeiten zum Film abgeschlossen sind. In einem langen Beitrag schreibt Jovovich: “Was das für eine unvergessliche Erfahrung war, einige erstaunliche Menschen kennenzulernen und zu den unmöglichsten Orten zu reisen. Alle arbeiteten so hart, das war definitiv einer der herausforderndsten Filme, die ich je gemacht habe, und das sagt viel aus.”

Das denken wir:

Wir sind noch etwas skeptisch, was den Film betrifft, aber wir sind auch gespannt. Es ist wirklich nicht einfach, den Fans gerecht zu werden, vor allem, wenn es sich bei der Filmvorlage um ein Videospiel handelt.