The Division 2: Fans reagieren sehr positiv auf die Closed Alpha

In den letzten Wochen war es relativ still rund um den Shooter The Division 2, aber Ubisoft arbeitet eifrig daran, das Spiel fertigzustellen. Kürzlich wurde ein Closed-Alpha-Test durchgeführt und das erste Feedback fällt sehr positiv aus.

Ein Spieler schreibt, dass er dank The Division 2 kein Destiny 2 mehr braucht. Ein anderer Spieler schreibt, dass The Division 2 ein großartiges Spiel werden wird. Generell scheint das Spiel schon jetzt äußerst gut bei der Community anzukommen.

Hier einige der Tweets zur Closed Alpha:

After playing the division and anthem alpha I’m pretty confident in never feeling the need to go back to Destiny 2.

Overall I feel like this is gonna be a great game. Looking forward to the coming Betas and the release in March. And to everyone who didn’t get access to the Alpha. Don’t be upset, you actually don’t miss out on anything yet.

I’ve clocked 500+ hours playing The Division. My thoughts on The Division 2 Alpha after around 10h with the game – I really like where this is heading! Tons of good and great changes. If Ubisoft listens to the feedback this game will be epic! #division2 #gaming pic.twitter.com/eX3Iqv487i

After playing the Division 2 Alpha, I can honestly say this within my NDA permission.

It’s going to be fantastic. The content will be immense and fruitful.

I’m excited for March now, and everyone who’s going to play it.

Ggs to @TheDivisionGame

— Snake-DST (@SnakeDST) 17. Dezember 2018