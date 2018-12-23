The Division 2: Fans reagieren sehr positiv auf die Closed Alpha

Die ersten Meinungen zu The Division 2 fallen sehr positiv aus.

In den letzten Wochen war es relativ still rund um den Shooter The Division 2, aber Ubisoft arbeitet eifrig daran, das Spiel fertigzustellen. Kürzlich wurde ein Closed-Alpha-Test durchgeführt und das erste Feedback fällt sehr positiv aus.

Ein Spieler schreibt, dass er dank The Division 2 kein Destiny 2 mehr braucht. Ein anderer Spieler schreibt, dass The Division 2 ein großartiges Spiel werden wird. Generell scheint das Spiel schon jetzt äußerst gut bei der Community anzukommen.

Hier einige der Tweets zur Closed Alpha:

The Division 2 erscheint am 15. März für PC, PS4 und Xbox One. Sobald es weitere Neuigkeiten zum Spiel gibt, lassen wir es euch wissen.

Das denken wir:
Ubisoft scheint aus den Fehlern des Vorgängers gelernt zu haben. Wir freuen uns schon auf den Release.

Quelle: comicbook.com

