Apex Legends: Das erste Update bringt Valentinstags-Gegenstände ins Spiel

Respawn hat das erste Update für den Battle-Royale-Shooter Apex Legends veröffentlicht.

Der Free-to-Play-Shooter Apex Legends ist erst seit wenigen Tagen erhältlich und schon jetzt ein großer Erfolg für Respawn und EA. Daher versuchen die Entwickler die Spieler natürlich mit Updates bei der Stange zu halten. Im ersten Update erwarten uns unter anderem Valentinstags-Gegenstände.

Das Update, das rund 860 Megabyte groß ist, umfasst aber auch Bugfixes und ein paar Verbesserungen. Die vollständige Änderungsliste findet ihr am Ende der Meldung.

Mit dem Update wird auch ein Valentinstags-Event gestartet, das entsprechende Gegenstände ins Spiel bring. Wer zwischen dem 13. Februar und 19. Februar einen Mitspieler wiederbelebt, erhält die “Live Die Live”-Bannerplakette.

Abgesehen davon erwartet euch im Ingame-Shop der epische Waffenskin “Through the Heart” für die Longbow DMR und der Bannerrahmen “Love of the Game” für den Charakter Pathfinder.

Hier die Liste mit allen Änderungen:

Apex Legends Patch Notes 01

VALENTINES DAY

Added “Live Die Live” Banner Badge: Revive a member of your squad between 2/13 and 2/19 to earn this limited time badge.

Revive a member of your squad between 2/13 and 2/19 to earn this limited time badge. Added Valentines Day cosmetic items to the store. They will be live and available in the store starting 2/13 until 2/19 and then they’re gone! “Through the Heart” Longbow Epic DMR skin “Love of the Game” Pathfinder banner frame



STABILITY / BUGS / PERFORMANCE / QoL

Various improvements and tweaks to UI.

Extended timeout that was causing players with slower hard drives to crash.

Addressed a number of client and server stability issues.

Fixed exploit where you could keep duplicating items in your inventory.

Addressed a number of stability and performance issues.

Fixed issue where players would get a gray screen in lobby when connecting for the first time.

Fixed issue where your friends list showed all your friends as offline and unable to party.

Shortened duration of Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather clones to remain in the world by 1 second.

GEAR

Arc Star now displays a grenade warning indicator.

KINGS CANYON

Addressed a number bugs with map geo like holes you could fall through and areas that players could get stuck in plus a bunch of other polish issues.

PLAYSTATION PLUS PLAY PACK

Art updated for the Playstation Plus Play Pack to the Flatline skin and Banner Card and changed the names to Deep Blue. This will affect all players that already have been rewarded the skins as well.

We still have a lot of work to do and we hear those frustrated by disconnects and crashes and are working to improve stability and performance as well as provide more visibility for everyone.

Das denken wir:

Dank des Erfolgs von Apex Legends dürfen wir uns in nächster Zeit wohl über zahlreiche Updates freuen. Wir sind schon gespannt, was da noch so kommt.

Quelle: reddit.com