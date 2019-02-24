in News

Mr. X aus Resident Evil 2 treibt jetzt auch in PUBG Mobile sein Unwesen

Kürzlich wurde ein zeitlich begrenztes Resident Evil 2 Event in PUBG Mobile gestartet.

Mr. X macht uns nicht nur das Leben in Resident Evil 2 zur Hölle, sondern jetzt auch noch in PUBG Mobile. Mit einem neuen Update wurde nämlich das zeitlich begrenzte Crossover-Event Zombie: Survive Till Dawn gestartet.

In diesem neuen Event-Modus kämpfst du wie üblich auf der Karte Erangel ums Übrleben, nur mit dem Unterschied, dass dir nun auch Bosse aus Resident Evil 2 ans Leder wollen. Hier ein Video zum Event:

Und hier noch die Patch Notes zum neuen Update:

  • Added Zombie: Survive Till Dawn, a new event mode that is here for a limited time only. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but zombies and bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items.
  • Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.
  • Added player Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!
  • Added Pandemic Treasure event. Get your Resident Evil 2 outfits now!
  • Added Anniversary Treasure event. Celebrate the game’s anniversary with all kinds of rare finishes!
  • Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.
  • Anniversary items are on sale while quantities last!
  • Added Anniversary emotes, avatars and frames.
  • Sanhok is now available in Arcade – Quick Match.
  • Character image and Connections are now visible on profile.
  • Added new titles: “#1/100” (permanent) and “Survivor” (time-limited).
  • Some houses in Vikendi have been redesigned.
  • SMG and Assault Rifles War Modes now start with double the ammo.
  • Past results are now kept up to 1 month. Older data will be cleared.
  • Fixed terrain display bugs for budget devices.

Das denken wir:
Eine witzige Idee. Wie es scheint, wird uns Mr. X in Zukunft noch häufiger begegnen.

Was denkst du?

0 Punkte
Upvote Downvote

Kommentare

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Loading…