Mr. X aus Resident Evil 2 treibt jetzt auch in PUBG Mobile sein Unwesen

Kürzlich wurde ein zeitlich begrenztes Resident Evil 2 Event in PUBG Mobile gestartet.
Mr. X macht uns nicht nur das Leben in Resident Evil 2 zur Hölle, sondern jetzt auch noch in PUBG Mobile. Mit einem neuen Update wurde nämlich das zeitlich begrenzte Crossover-Event Zombie: Survive Till Dawn gestartet.
In diesem neuen Event-Modus kämpfst du wie üblich auf der Karte Erangel ums Übrleben, nur mit dem Unterschied, dass dir nun auch Bosse aus Resident Evil 2 ans Leder wollen. Hier ein Video zum Event:
Und hier noch die Patch Notes zum neuen Update:
- Added Zombie: Survive Till Dawn, a new event mode that is here for a limited time only. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but zombies and bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items.
- Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.
- Added player Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!
- Added Pandemic Treasure event. Get your Resident Evil 2 outfits now!
- Added Anniversary Treasure event. Celebrate the game’s anniversary with all kinds of rare finishes!
- Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.
- Anniversary items are on sale while quantities last!
- Added Anniversary emotes, avatars and frames.
- Sanhok is now available in Arcade – Quick Match.
- Character image and Connections are now visible on profile.
- Added new titles: “#1/100” (permanent) and “Survivor” (time-limited).
- Some houses in Vikendi have been redesigned.
- SMG and Assault Rifles War Modes now start with double the ammo.
- Past results are now kept up to 1 month. Older data will be cleared.
- Fixed terrain display bugs for budget devices.
Das denken wir:
Eine witzige Idee. Wie es scheint, wird uns Mr. X in Zukunft noch häufiger begegnen.
