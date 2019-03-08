in Kurios

Nintendo Labo: So reagiert das Internet auf das VR-Kit

Vielleicht habt ihr ja schon mitbekommen, dass Nintendo zum einjährigen Jubiläum von Nintendo Labo ein VR-Kit an den Start bringt. Dieses Kit kombiniert die kreativen Pappkreationen mit einer VR-Brille.

“Dieses neue Kit baut auf den Kernprinzipien von Nintendo Labo – Make, Play und Discover – auf, um virtuelle Realität auf eine Art und Weise einzuführen, die sowohl Kindern als auch Junggebliebenen Spaß macht und anspricht”, sagte Doug Bowser, Senior Vice President von Nintendo of Amerika Verkauf und Marketing. “Wir wollten eine Erfahrung entwerfen, die sowohl virtuelle als auch reale Interaktionen zwischen den Spielern durch die Weitergabe von Toy-Con-Kreationen anregt.”

Und einige dieser Kreationen sehen ziemlich ungewöhnlich aus und regen die Netzgemeinde auf jeden Fall an – sich lustig darüber zu machen. Hier einige Beispiele:

Das denken wir:
An Einfallsreichtum mangelt es Nintendo auf jeden Fall nicht. Mal sehen, welche Labo-Kreation uns als nächstes erwartet.

Quelle: kotaku.com

