Nintendo Labo: So reagiert das Internet auf das VR-Kit

Vielleicht habt ihr ja schon mitbekommen, dass Nintendo zum einjährigen Jubiläum von Nintendo Labo ein VR-Kit an den Start bringt. Dieses Kit kombiniert die kreativen Pappkreationen mit einer VR-Brille.

“Dieses neue Kit baut auf den Kernprinzipien von Nintendo Labo – Make, Play und Discover – auf, um virtuelle Realität auf eine Art und Weise einzuführen, die sowohl Kindern als auch Junggebliebenen Spaß macht und anspricht”, sagte Doug Bowser, Senior Vice President von Nintendo of Amerika Verkauf und Marketing. “Wir wollten eine Erfahrung entwerfen, die sowohl virtuelle als auch reale Interaktionen zwischen den Spielern durch die Weitergabe von Toy-Con-Kreationen anregt.”

Und einige dieser Kreationen sehen ziemlich ungewöhnlich aus und regen die Netzgemeinde auf jeden Fall an – sich lustig darüber zu machen. Hier einige Beispiele:

HOLY SHIT, JAY! YOU GOTTA COME LOOK AT THIS DUCK’S ASSHOLE, JAY! pic.twitter.com/8Eoux878h3 — Jeffrey Grubb (@JeffGrubb) 7. März 2019

The one LABO VR release that has to happen — Pokemon Snap. This idea is free, @NintendoAmerica. You will sell a million LABO VR kits on Day 1. Everyone wants to photograph Pokemon in VR. Everything has led to this. Make it happen and snap that easy money from our wallets. pic.twitter.com/BDmytRrntB — Direct-Feed Games (@DirectFeedGames) 7. März 2019

someone’s gonna hack the labo vr thing so that it’s a somewhat functional and nauseating steam vr headset — Bezier (@BezierToon) 7. März 2019

Nintendo Labo VR lookin kinda clean pic.twitter.com/iWX7fFuNUy — Sykin (@SykinSG) 7. März 2019

LORD I hope Prime 4 is compatible with Labo VR so I can play through a dark, serious, first person shooter with *this* strapped to my face: pic.twitter.com/LGkqIe9FWK — Calvin and Hobbies (@CalvinAndHobbys) 7. März 2019

Leaked Labo VR prototype from 2015. #NintendoLabo (Had to make this joke when I first heard the annoucement) pic.twitter.com/teUR3Qg4z8 — Mark Lee (@MarkLee_LCW) 7. März 2019

I’ll just throw in my suggestions for games that Nintendo should utilize in the future for Labo VR. pic.twitter.com/XjBrqHjhzV — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) 7. März 2019

I don’t see PSVR, Samsung Gear VR or Google Daydream using 4D theater effects. Nintendo’s got ’em beat… — Nicolo (@Nymo) 7. März 2019

Glad to see Labo VR comes with Vomit Tunnel accessory because 720p 60Hz VR is gonna need it pic.twitter.com/LfNnWFaTFy — Hugh Langley (@HughLangley) 7. März 2019

Das denken wir:

An Einfallsreichtum mangelt es Nintendo auf jeden Fall nicht. Mal sehen, welche Labo-Kreation uns als nächstes erwartet.

Quelle: kotaku.com