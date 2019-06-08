Tales of Arise vor E3-Ankündigung geleakt

Kurz vor der E3 2019 werden immer mehr Spiele geleakt. Der neueste Leak betrifft Tales of Arise – ein neues Spiel der Tales-Reihe.

Unter anderem wurde die Beschreibung des Spiels geleakt, die ihr hier findet:

“On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future.”

“Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise.”

Die Features des Spiels haben ebenfalls den Weg ins Netz gefunden:

The Next Chapter – Experience the next chapter in the Tales of series, brought to life in stunning HD powered by Unreal Engine 4.

– Experience the next chapter in the Tales of series, brought to life in stunning HD powered by Unreal Engine 4. Dynamic Action – Dynamic Action RPG featuring an updated battle system that retains classic Tales of gameplay.

Abgesehen davon gibt es auch erste Screenshots, die ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:

Tales of Arise soll für PC, PS4 und Xbox One erscheinen.

Das denken wir:

Die ersten Bilder aus dem Spiel sehen richtig gut aus. Wir freuen uns schon auf die ersten bewegten Bilder.