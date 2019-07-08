Da baut gerade jemand Pokémon Rot in Fortnite nach

Ein Pokémon-Fan ist gerade dabei, Pokémon Rot im Battle-Royale-Shooter Fortnite nachzubauen.
Der Reddit-User “FiveWalnut8586” nutzt den Kreativmodus in Fortnite gerade dazu, den Klassiker Pokémon Rot nachzubauen. Kürzlich hat er ein Video veröffentlicht, in dem er sein Werk präsentiert.
Die Map reicht von Alabastia, der ersten Stadt des Spiels, bis zum Mondberg und das das Ganze sieht wirklich ziemlich gut aus. Auch cool: In Marmoria City erwartet euch ein Arenakampf gegen Onix.
Hier das Video:
after about two months of hard work part one of my recreation of Pokémon red is finally complete😄 this map consists of pallet town through mount moon. It also has a working pewter city gym battle and much more😁👍 the code if you want to play is 2911-4244-1867. Tell me what you think from r/FortNiteBR
Das ist ziemlich beeindruckend, oder?
Das denken wir:
Eine reife Leistung. Wir sind schon gespannt, ob das Projekt noch ausgebaut wird. Wir fänden das auf jeden Fall ziemlich cool.
