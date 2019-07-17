Uplay Plus : Ubisoft gibt Launch-Lineup bekannt

in

Im Rahmen der diesjährigen E3 kündigte Ubisoft den Abo-Service Uplay Plus für September 2019 an. Mittlerweile hat das Studio das Launch-Lineup enthüllt.

Uplay Plus ist ein Abo-Service – ähnlich wie EA Access – der ab dem 3. September für den PC verfügbar ist. Über diesen kostenpflichtigen Service will Ubisoft über 100 Spiele für eine moantliche Gebühr anbieten.

Die monatliche Gebühr für Uplay Plus beträgt 15 Euro. Wenn das Abo läuft, könnt ihr alle verfügbaren Spiele frei herunterladen und spielen. Bisher war nicht bekannt, welche Spiele zum Start verfügbar sein werden. Jetzt wissen wir es, denn Ubisoft hat das Launch-Lineup veröffentlicht.

Unter anderem dürft ihr euch auf Assassin’s Creed, Brothers in Arms Rainbow Six und Far Cry freuen. Hier die komplette Liste der Spiele, die zum Launch zur Verfügung stehen:

Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition

Anno 2205 – Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Russia

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry – Standalone Edition

Assassin’s Creed II – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition*

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition*

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Discovery Tour

Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Standard Edition

Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition*

Assassin’s Creed Unity – Standard Edition

Beyond Good and Evil

Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood

Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Child of Light

Cold Fear

Far Cry 2 – Fortune’s Edition

Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon (Standalone)

Far Cry 3 – Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition*

Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition

Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition

Flashback Origin

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition

From Dust

Gods & Monsters (coming soon)

I Am Alive

Imperialism

Imperialism 2

Might & Magic IX

Might & Magic VII – For Blood And Honor

Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer

Might & Magic X Legacy – Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes II – Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes III – Complete Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes V – Standard Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness

Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire

Monopoly PLUS

Ode

Panzer General 2

Panzer General 3D assault

POD Gold

Prince of Persia (2008)

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – Deluxe Edition

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Rayman 2

Rayman 3

Rayman Forever

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Silent Hunter 2

Silent Hunter 3

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – Gold Edition

Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic – Gold Edition

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth – Standard Edition

Speed Buster

Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit

Steep – X Games Gold Edition*

The Crew – Ultimate Edition*

The Crew 2 – Gold Edition*

The Settlers 1 – History Edition

The Settlers 2 – History Edition

The Settlers 3 – History Edition

The Settlers 4 – History Edition

The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition

The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition

The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition

Tom Clancy’s EndWar

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition*

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition (coming soon)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six – Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 – Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition*

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction – Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition

Trackmania Turbo

Transference – Uplay

Trials Evolution – Gold Edition

Trials Fusion – Standard Edition

Trials Rising – Gold Edition

Uno

Valiant Hearts

Warlords Battlecry

Warlords Battlecry 2

Watch_Dogs – Complete Edition

Watch_Dogs 2 – Gold Edition

Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition* (coming soon)

World In Conflict – Complete Edition

Zombi

Keine üble Auswahl, oder?

Das denken wir:

Da sind ein paar coole Spiele dabei, aber ob sich Ubisoft mit Uplay Plus durchsetzen wird, lässt sich noch nicht sagen. Wir sind schon auf die nächsten Angebote gespannt.