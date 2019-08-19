Breath of the Wild ist das meistverkaufte Zelda-Spiel aller Zeiten in den USA

Kürzlich wurde bekannt, dass Breath of the Wild das meistverkaufte Zelda-Spiel aller Zeiten in den USA ist.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild ist ein großartiges Spiel, das finden nicht nur Kritiker, sondern auch die Fans. Daher ist es auch nicht verwunderlich, dass die Verkaufszahlen des Spiels bombastisch sind.

Mittlerweile hat sich Breath of the Wild sogar zum meistverkaufte Zelda-Spiel aller Zeiten in den USA entwickelt. Das geht aus aktuellen Zahlen der NPD Group hervor.

Auf dem zweiten Platz steht Twilight Princess und erst auf dem dritten Platz findet man den Klassiker Ocarina of Time.

Not sure how I missed it, but The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild became the best-selling Zelda game some time ago. Here are the top 5 best-selling Zelda property games in the U.S. life to date. pic.twitter.com/FBVozDoPxB — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) 16. August 2019

Auch interessant: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ist gerade dabei, Super Smash Bros. Brawl den Rang als meistverkauftes Kampfspiel abzulaufen. Hier die Rangliste mit Mortal Kombat 11 auf dem dritten Platz:

We have a couple titles approaching lifetime records. In the Fighting game Super Genre, Super Smash Bros Ultimate is quickly approaching Super Smash Bros Brawl's spot as the best-selling Fighting game of all time. pic.twitter.com/mnRdTzqbVj — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) 16. August 2019

Das denken wir:

Breath of the Wild ist einfach ein großartiges Spiel. Wir können es kaum erwarten, den zweiten Teil zu spielen.