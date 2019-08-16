Dead Island 2: So reagieren die Fans auf die aktuellen Entwicklungen

Kürzlich gab THQ Nordic bekannt, dass Dead Island 2 nun von den Homefront-Macher Dambuster Studios entwickelt wird. Mittlerweile haben sich einige Fans besorgt zu diesem Schritt geäußert.

Die Odyssee rund um Dead Island 2 scheint kein Ende zu nehmen. Das Spiel wurde damals im Rahmen der E3 2014 angekündigt. Nachdem sich Techland von Dead Island zurückgezogen hatte, sollte das Studio Yager den Titel entwickeln. Nach einigen Verschiebungen landete Dead Island 2 aber dann bei Sumo Digital. Jetzt wurde seitens THQ verkündet, dass Dambuster Studios Dead Island 2 entwickeln wird.

Dambuster Studios haben bisher nur ein Spiel entwickelt – Homefront: The Revolution, das alles andere als gut war. Und genau das beunruhigt nun die Fans, die sich sehr kritisch über den Studiowechsel via Twitter zu Wort melden.

Hier einige Tweets:

I was already worried about Dead Island 2 after the delays and the underwhelming first game, but now Dambuster taking charge is very worrying. Homefront The Revolution was awful. — Medicus Piper (@MedicusPiper) 14. August 2019

I’m 50/50 on Dead Island 2 still happening, I’m hoping that it does because I love the franchise but it’s been so long. And I don’t trust the devs behind it, they made Homefront: The Revolution 😬 — Puppet (@RealGhostPuppet) 14. August 2019

Dead Island 2 going from being developed by the ‘Spec Ops: the Line’ guys to now being developed by the ‘Homefront: The Revolution’ guys is like Bruh — the coochie is hangry (@critical_kitkat) 14. August 2019

me: oh so dambuster studios are the ones developing dead island 2 now. what games did they make? me, shortly after discovering they were the developers of homefront the revolution pic.twitter.com/EGFeeQN3Ky — broly wrath form ass expansion (@staroftherogue) 14. August 2019

Every part of this headline screams “GOTY” https://t.co/BFH5xlgbAF — Suriel (@SurielVazquez) 14. August 2019

Damnbuster are the guys who made Homefront: The Revolution… yeah might as well cancel Dead Island 2 — Alex (@lordguy666) 14. August 2019

Dead Island 2 now being developed by Dambuster Studios, which has only made Homefront: The Revolution so far. Might as well cancel that shit again. — DSP Archives (@DSPArchives) 14. August 2019

Bisher gibt es keine Infos darüber, wann Dead Island 2 erscheinen soll oder für welche Plattformen. Wir halten euch auf dem Laufenden.

Was haltet ihr von dem Studiowechsel? Teilt uns eure Meinung in den Kommnentaren mit.

Das denken wir:

Hoffen wir einfach, dass das Spiel gut wird – auch wenn die Entwicklung aktuell unter keinem guten Stern steht. Wir werden sehen.

Quelle: comicbook.com