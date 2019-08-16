in News

Dead Island 2: So reagieren die Fans auf die aktuellen Entwicklungen

Kürzlich gab THQ Nordic bekannt, dass Dead Island 2 nun von den Homefront-Macher Dambuster Studios entwickelt wird. Mittlerweile haben sich einige Fans besorgt zu diesem Schritt geäußert.

Die Odyssee rund um Dead Island 2 scheint kein Ende zu nehmen. Das Spiel wurde damals im Rahmen der E3 2014 angekündigt. Nachdem sich Techland von Dead Island zurückgezogen hatte, sollte das Studio Yager den Titel entwickeln. Nach einigen Verschiebungen landete Dead Island 2 aber dann bei Sumo Digital. Jetzt wurde seitens THQ verkündet, dass Dambuster Studios Dead Island 2 entwickeln wird.

Dambuster Studios haben bisher nur ein Spiel entwickelt – Homefront: The Revolution, das alles andere als gut war. Und genau das beunruhigt nun die Fans, die sich sehr kritisch über den Studiowechsel via Twitter zu Wort melden.

Bisher gibt es keine Infos darüber, wann Dead Island 2 erscheinen soll oder für welche Plattformen. Wir halten euch auf dem Laufenden.

Was haltet ihr von dem Studiowechsel? Teilt uns eure Meinung in den Kommnentaren mit.

Das denken wir:
Hoffen wir einfach, dass das Spiel gut wird – auch wenn die Entwicklung aktuell unter keinem guten Stern steht. Wir werden sehen.

Quelle: comicbook.com

