Fortnite: So reagiert das Internet auf den Blackout

Kürzlich endete die Season 10 in Fortnite damit, dass die gesamte Spielwelt von einem Schwarzen Loch verschluckt wurde – seitdem starrt die Community in selbiges und wartet darauf, dass etwas passiert. Zum Glück gibt es lustige Twitter-Beiträge zum Thema, mit denen wir uns die Zeit vertreiben können.

Gestern berichteten wir darüber, dass sich Pornhub auf sehr witzige Weise zum Blackout in Fortnite geäußert hat. Mittlerweile findet man viele weitere Postings zum Thema, die ich euch nicht vorenthalten möchte.

Just saying Matthew Mcconaughey could easily solve this Fortnite thing. — TSM HighDistortion (@HighDistortion) 13. Oktober 2019

i have gotten so bored that i have resorted to testing if switch game cards actually are bitter



i can confirm they are.



this is going on for too damn long — Lucas7yoshi – blackhole Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) 14. Oktober 2019

The Fortnite community being forced outside after waking up to see the game is still broken #FortniteBlackout pic.twitter.com/rRY2jt3gz1 — Abby 🌮 (@AbbyTheMS) 14. Oktober 2019

Hour 6 of the Fortnite black hole… we’re losing our minds pic.twitter.com/xmO7M81XoH — LG Nicks (@Nicks) 13. Oktober 2019

Day 2 without fortnite



I now have met people and have what I thinks called a ‘friend’. Unsure. When people slap my hand I assume it’s a sign of greetings but it may just as easily be a sign of aggression. I’ll update when I know more. #FortniteBlackout — NicRat (@INicrat) 14. Oktober 2019

Did you recently have Black Hole issues while playing @Fortnitegame ? pic.twitter.com/Sp4vXffq6P — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) 13. Oktober 2019

I mean to be honest after all the non stop complaining and trash talking every day on fortnite… what did we expect to happen? 😞🤔 — Ninja (@Ninja) 13. Oktober 2019

Feeling blessed that fortnite might be ending before I have kids — Erin democracy banshee Ryan (@morninggloria) 13. Oktober 2019

wait a second… when fortnite was sucking the map , it made the fortnite character smaller which means stretches res is back LETS GO — Clix (@ClixHimself) 13. Oktober 2019

Everyone trying to figure out what the Fortnite numbers mean pic.twitter.com/8phQgUeuPQ — timthetatman (@timthetatman) 13. Oktober 2019

What do the numbers mean???



11 – The average age of a #Fortnite player.

146 – The amount of hours you will have to wait for #Season11.

15 – The amount of days until you get bored of #Season11.

62 – The amount of Skittles we have eaten since the black hole started. — Team Secret (@teamsecret) 13. Oktober 2019

Wenn es weitere Neuigkeiten gibt, erfahrt ihr das wie immer bei uns.

Das denken wir:

Wir sind schon gespannt, was uns in den kommenden Wochen noch so in FOrtnite erwartet. Die Entwickler wissen auf jeden Fall, wie man die Community bei der Stange hält.

Quelle: kotaku.com