Fortnite: So reagiert das Internet auf den Blackout

Kürzlich endete die Season 10 in Fortnite damit, dass die gesamte Spielwelt von einem Schwarzen Loch verschluckt wurde – seitdem starrt die Community in selbiges und wartet darauf, dass etwas passiert. Zum Glück gibt es lustige Twitter-Beiträge zum Thema, mit denen wir uns die Zeit vertreiben können.

Gestern berichteten wir darüber, dass sich Pornhub auf sehr witzige Weise zum Blackout in Fortnite geäußert hat. Mittlerweile findet man viele weitere Postings zum Thema, die ich euch nicht vorenthalten möchte.

Wenn es weitere Neuigkeiten gibt, erfahrt ihr das wie immer bei uns.

Das denken wir:
Wir sind schon gespannt, was uns in den kommenden Wochen noch so in FOrtnite erwartet. Die Entwickler wissen auf jeden Fall, wie man die Community bei der Stange hält.

Quelle: kotaku.com

