“Sonic the Hedgehog”: So reagieren Fans auf den neuen Sonic

Küzlich ist das erste Bild des neuen Looks von Sonic im kommenden Film “Sonic the Hedgehog” aufgetaucht und die ersten Meinung dazu sind natürlich auch schon im Netz gelandet.

Vor wenigen Tagen berichteten wir über ein erstes Bild, das den neuen Look von Sonic im Film “Sonic the Hedgehog” zeigt. Zur Erinnerung: Nach der Veröffentlichtung des ersten Trailers gab es einen Aufschrei bei den Fans, denen das Aussehen von Sonic so gar nicht passt. Daraufhin wurde der Film verschoben – mit dem Versprechen, Sonic neu zu gestalten.

Und jetzt ist wie gesagt ein erstes Bild aufgetaucht, dass den neuen Sonic zeigt, der meiner Meinung nach sehr gut aussieht. Das Design erinnert einfach mehr an den Sonic, wie wir ihn kennen. Und das scheint auch einem Großteil der Community zu gefallen. Hier ein paar Stimmen aus dem Netz:

Und was haltet ihr vom neuen Design? Teilt uns eure Meinung in den Kommentaren mit.

Der Film läuft im Februar 2020 in den Kinos an.

Das denken wir:
Das neue Design sieht auf jeden Fall gut aus. Jetzt bleibt nur zu hoffen, dass auch der Film gut wird.

Quelle: comicbook.com

