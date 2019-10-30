“Sonic the Hedgehog”: So reagieren Fans auf den neuen Sonic

Küzlich ist das erste Bild des neuen Looks von Sonic im kommenden Film “Sonic the Hedgehog” aufgetaucht und die ersten Meinung dazu sind natürlich auch schon im Netz gelandet.

Vor wenigen Tagen berichteten wir über ein erstes Bild, das den neuen Look von Sonic im Film “Sonic the Hedgehog” zeigt. Zur Erinnerung: Nach der Veröffentlichtung des ersten Trailers gab es einen Aufschrei bei den Fans, denen das Aussehen von Sonic so gar nicht passt. Daraufhin wurde der Film verschoben – mit dem Versprechen, Sonic neu zu gestalten.

Breaking: A #SonicMovie standee featuring a newly redesigned Sonic was spotted at a undetermined location. This story is developing. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/ymcgSYjg4a — Tails’ Channel – Celebrating 11 Years! (@TailsChannel) 27. Oktober 2019

Und jetzt ist wie gesagt ein erstes Bild aufgetaucht, dass den neuen Sonic zeigt, der meiner Meinung nach sehr gut aussieht. Das Design erinnert einfach mehr an den Sonic, wie wir ihn kennen. Und das scheint auch einem Großteil der Community zu gefallen. Hier ein paar Stimmen aus dem Netz:

If this is real, they’ve done well with the redesign. If you’re one of the people that slammed the original design, maybe go see it since a company spent millions of dollars to redo something so people might enjoy it more. #SonicMovie #SonictheHedgehog https://t.co/IWkHUu1B0O — PurpleSpookfish👻🎃 (@SwordfishShow) 27. Oktober 2019

Say what new sonic movie design has appeared on the net is this legit cause it looks good#SonicMovie #SonictheHedgehog https://t.co/C2vkJfS6Gx — SikthyGames (@sikthygames) 27. Oktober 2019

SO MUCH more. I still don’t see it being a great movie story wise, but at least he actually looks like Sonic now. I think it’s really cute. — Aggressive (@ChaosDrives) 27. Oktober 2019

(credit to the original person who photographed this) now this is a nice design for Sonic, with the gloves and shoes too. A definite improvement and way worth it for the delay! #SonictheHedgehog #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/8ROlyniM8R — Solarmorph 🎃 (@Solarlightphase) 27. Oktober 2019

Changing the Sonic design will just make the movie worse. It’ll make the movie less enjoyable, and less laughably bad, which would have been the only redeeming quality. But nope, not even a funny design anymore. #sonicthehedgehog pic.twitter.com/RAtJFOOPgz — Makoto-niijima (@Makotoniijima11) 27. Oktober 2019

Since we basically got confirmed info about the new Movie Sonic the hedgehog, I would like to give a honorable mention to this cute little scrapped design from back when Sony was making the movie instead of Paramount

God I wish we got to see this guy in motion pic.twitter.com/OCEfWdeCvx — Mr.Jared (@jaredthebobcat1) 27. Oktober 2019

Und was haltet ihr vom neuen Design? Teilt uns eure Meinung in den Kommentaren mit.

Der Film läuft im Februar 2020 in den Kinos an.

Das denken wir:

Das neue Design sieht auf jeden Fall gut aus. Jetzt bleibt nur zu hoffen, dass auch der Film gut wird.

