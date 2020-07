Death Stranding: Der Launch-Trailer der PC-Version ist da

#DeathStranding comes to PC July 14! Check out our launch trailer below and don't forget to pre-purchase!



Scheduled launch:

July 14th, 7am PST / 3pm BST / 11pm JST



Steam ➡️ https://t.co/cVSKwHo3jh

Epic Games Store ➡️ https://t.co/9QONAGlZHr



YouTube👇https://t.co/HQA91vpWiX pic.twitter.com/Ue3YsLkinu