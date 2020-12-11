The Game Awards 2020: Das sind die Gewinner

Heute Nacht wurden im Rahmen des Events The Game Awards 2020 die besten Spiele des Jahres gekürt. Wir verraten euch, welche Spiele abgeräumt haben.
Nun wissen wir, welches Game den Titel “Spiel des Jahres 2020” trägt. Der Gewinner lautet: The Last of Us Part II. Ein weiterer Abräumer: Hades. Dieses Indie-Spiel wurde nicht nur zum bestes Indie-Spiel des Jahres gewählt, sondern auch zum bestes Action-Spiel.
Abgesehen davon haben auch die Hype-Spiele Among Us und Phasmophobia einen Titel geholt. Among Us wurde zum besten Mobile Game gewählt und Phasmophobia zum besten Debüt-Spiel.
Den Titel bestes Rollenspiel trägt das Final Fantasy 7 Remake und Half-Life: Alyx ist das beste VR-Spiel 2020
Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Gewinner des Events.
Game of the Year:
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Game Direction:
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Narrative:
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Art Direction:
- Ghost of Tsushima
Best Score / Music:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
Best Audio Design:
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Performance:
- Laura Baily / The Last of Us Part II
Game for Impact:
- Tell Me Why
Best Ongoing Game:
- No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game:
- Hades
Best Mobile Game:
- Among Us
Best Community Support:
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Best VR / AR Game:
- Half-Life: Alyx
Best Action Game:
- Hades
Best Action / Adventure Game:
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Role-Playing Game:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
Best Fighting Game:
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Best Family Game:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Best Strategy Game:
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports / Racing Game:
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Best Multiplayer Game:
- Among Us
Best Debut Game:
- Phasmophobia
Was haltet ihr von den Gewinnern? Teilt uns eure Meinung in den Kommentaren mit.
Über diesen Link gelangt ihr zur offiziellen Seite der Game Awards 2020.
Noch mehr News und Infos zu den Game Awards haben wir hier für euch.
Das denken wir:
The Last of Us Part II hat trotz der kontroversen Diskussion, die um das Spiel geführt wurde, ziemlich abgeäumt. Mal sehen, wer im nächsten Jahr den Titel “Spiel des Jahres” einheimst.
