The Game Awards 2020: Das sind die Gewinner

Heute Nacht wurden im Rahmen des Events The Game Awards 2020 die besten Spiele des Jahres gekürt. Wir verraten euch, welche Spiele abgeräumt haben.

Nun wissen wir, welches Game den Titel “Spiel des Jahres 2020” trägt. Der Gewinner lautet: The Last of Us Part II. Ein weiterer Abräumer: Hades. Dieses Indie-Spiel wurde nicht nur zum bestes Indie-Spiel des Jahres gewählt, sondern auch zum bestes Action-Spiel.

Abgesehen davon haben auch die Hype-Spiele Among Us und Phasmophobia einen Titel geholt. Among Us wurde zum besten Mobile Game gewählt und Phasmophobia zum besten Debüt-Spiel.

Den Titel bestes Rollenspiel trägt das Final Fantasy 7 Remake und Half-Life: Alyx ist das beste VR-Spiel 2020

Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Gewinner des Events.

Game of the Year:

The Last of Us Part II

Best Game Direction:

The Last of Us Part II

Best Narrative:

The Last of Us Part II

Best Art Direction:

Ghost of Tsushima

Best Score / Music:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Audio Design:

The Last of Us Part II

Best Performance:

Laura Baily / The Last of Us Part II

Game for Impact:

Tell Me Why

Best Ongoing Game:

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game:

Hades

Best Mobile Game:

Among Us

Best Community Support:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Best VR / AR Game:

Half-Life: Alyx

Best Action Game:

Hades

Best Action / Adventure Game:

The Last of Us Part II

Best Role-Playing Game:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Fighting Game:

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Best Family Game:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Best Strategy Game:

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports / Racing Game:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Best Multiplayer Game:

Among Us

Best Debut Game:

Phasmophobia

Was haltet ihr von den Gewinnern? Teilt uns eure Meinung in den Kommentaren mit.

Über diesen Link gelangt ihr zur offiziellen Seite der Game Awards 2020.

Noch mehr News und Infos zu den Game Awards haben wir hier für euch.

Das denken wir:

The Last of Us Part II hat trotz der kontroversen Diskussion, die um das Spiel geführt wurde, ziemlich abgeäumt. Mal sehen, wer im nächsten Jahr den Titel “Spiel des Jahres” einheimst.