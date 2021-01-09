in News

Synchronsprecher Brad Venable verstirbt im Alter von 43 Jahren

Der bekannte Synchronsprecher Brad Venable ist im Alter von 43 Jahren gestorben.

Wenn ihr Spiele wie Devil May Cry 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Demon’s Souls, Serious Sam 4 und Desperados 3 gespielt habt, dann kennt ihr die Stimme von Brad Venable, denn in diesen Spielen war der Synchronsprecher zu hören. Nun wurde bekannt, dass der Synchronsprecher im Alter von nur 43 Jahren verstorben ist.

Seine Karriere als Synchronsprecher begann im Jahr 2004, als er an World of Warcraft mitwirkte. Seitdem war er in zahlreichen Animes und Videospielen zu hören.

Auf Twitter meldeten sich bereits reunde und Kollegen von Brad zu Wort, um ihre Trauer zum Ausdruck zu bringen. Hier einige Tweets dazu:

Hier hört ihr Brad Venable als Vs Begleiter Griffon in Devil May Cry 5:

Danke Brad für so viele unterhaltsame Stunden in den verschiedensten Spielen. Das ist wirklich tragisch. Ruhe in Frieden.

Quelle: comicbook.com, vg247.com

