Synchronsprecher Brad Venable verstirbt im Alter von 43 Jahren

Der bekannte Synchronsprecher Brad Venable ist im Alter von 43 Jahren gestorben.
Wenn ihr Spiele wie Devil May Cry 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Demon’s Souls, Serious Sam 4 und Desperados 3 gespielt habt, dann kennt ihr die Stimme von Brad Venable, denn in diesen Spielen war der Synchronsprecher zu hören. Nun wurde bekannt, dass der Synchronsprecher im Alter von nur 43 Jahren verstorben ist.
Seine Karriere als Synchronsprecher begann im Jahr 2004, als er an World of Warcraft mitwirkte. Seitdem war er in zahlreichen Animes und Videospielen zu hören.
Auf Twitter meldeten sich bereits reunde und Kollegen von Brad zu Wort, um ihre Trauer zum Ausdruck zu bringen. Hier einige Tweets dazu:
If you didn't know @bradvenable, you were missing out. He was kind to every single person he knew. I don't think he gave himself the credit he deserved, but he was always there to be supportive of his colleagues, no matter what stage they were at in their career.— Erica Mendez (@tsunderica) January 8, 2021
🕯️ Brad and I took a workshop and were given a script that called for Southern accents. I told Brad I can't do a Southern accent, but he encouraged me so I tried anyway.— Faye Mata 💙 (@FayeMata) January 8, 2021
Please see how he supports me, instills confidence in me over time, raises a high5. I love @BradVenable. pic.twitter.com/P9pTfAgwIX
Very sad to have lost one of the nicest and most giving talents in the voiceover business. @bradvenable was a sweetheart of a man and would help you with anything you needed. Ridiculously talented and a real treasure. R.I.P. Brad. I will miss our chats. #voiceovers #voiceover— Terry Daniel (@voiceoversbytd) January 8, 2021
You saw the best in all of us and brought it out. You treated me like family, and called me your little brother. You motivated & inspired us. Our bond & friendship these past few years is something I will treasure forever. I love you @bradvenable I miss you brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/URPRVRgPro— Brian Olvera @ Home Studio (@LiveStudioBrian) January 8, 2021
Hier hört ihr Brad Venable als Vs Begleiter Griffon in Devil May Cry 5:
Das denken wir:
Danke Brad für so viele unterhaltsame Stunden in den verschiedensten Spielen. Das ist wirklich tragisch. Ruhe in Frieden.
Quelle: comicbook.com, vg247.com
Kommentare
Loading…