Star Fox trendet auf Twitter und Fans hoffen auf einen neuen Teil für die Switch

Na, was würdet ihr von einem neuen Star Fox halten? Das wäre ziemlich cool, oder? Auf Twitter trendet gerade #StarFox und in zahlreichen Tweets schreiben Fans, dass sie sich endlich einen neuen Teil wünschen.
Mittlerweile ist es fast fünf Jahre her, dass Star Fox Zero, der aktuellste Teil der Serie, für die Wii U veröffentlicht wurde. Für das Switch-Spiel Starlink: Battle for Atlas gibt es zwar Star Fox-Inhalte, aber so wirklich befriedigend ist das für Fans auch nicht.
Hier einige Tweets der Fans:
happy to see star fox trending, goated series i love it— Kitsu!♡~ (@distantkitsune_) February 1, 2021
Man I’d love a new star fox , as long as they don’t blunder it with janky motion controls— V0idzire (@v0idzire) February 1, 2021
Star Fox needs a new game.— Robert Cotter (@SnackDad64) February 1, 2021
1 & 2 are meh.
64/3D is the GOAT.
Adventures was pretty fun.
Assault was alright.
Command was a dumpster fire.
Zero had potential to be as good as 64 but the gyro controls killed it.
Didn’t even play the game that came with Zero but assume it was bad.
Since #StarFox is trending can we get a remake or some sort of sequel to starfox adventures plz?— Billy Williams Jr. (@WilliamsBilly_) February 1, 2021
Star Fox makes me sad. Nintendo and the old fans just want 64 again and again. I want a new story and new villains. Bring in some of the beta Star Fox 2 characters. Maybe have the kids as main characters this time? Something set after Command please.— PEETON (@peeton36) February 1, 2021
Idk why Star Fox is trending but it’s good and right— hoe malone (@no_goblins) February 1, 2021
New Star Fox game PLS— MetalGearManjoe🦊 (@Manjoe__) February 1, 2021
Me when I see Star Fox trending: pic.twitter.com/3G10SAr2sW— Brittany Gates (@bgates_writer) February 1, 2021
Was würdet ihr von einem neuen Star Fox halten? Teilt uns eure Meinung dazu in den Kommentaren mit.
Das denken wir:
Ein neues Star Fox ist längst überfällig. Fans müssen schon viel zu lange darauf warten.
Quelle: comicbook.com
