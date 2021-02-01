in News

Star Fox trendet auf Twitter und Fans hoffen auf einen neuen Teil für die Switch

Auf Twitter trendet aktuell Star Fox und Fans teilen ihre Hoffnung auf einen neuen Teil für die Switch mit.

Na, was würdet ihr von einem neuen Star Fox halten? Das wäre ziemlich cool, oder? Auf Twitter trendet gerade #StarFox und in zahlreichen Tweets schreiben Fans, dass sie sich endlich einen neuen Teil wünschen.

Mittlerweile ist es fast fünf Jahre her, dass Star Fox Zero, der aktuellste Teil der Serie, für die Wii U veröffentlicht wurde. Für das Switch-Spiel Starlink: Battle for Atlas gibt es zwar Star Fox-Inhalte, aber so wirklich befriedigend ist das für Fans auch nicht.

Hier einige Tweets der Fans:

Was würdet ihr von einem neuen Star Fox halten? Teilt uns eure Meinung dazu in den Kommentaren mit.

Das denken wir:
Ein neues Star Fox ist längst überfällig. Fans müssen schon viel zu lange darauf warten.

comicbook.com

