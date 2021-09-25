Fans finden es nicht cool, dass Chris Pratt Super Mario im Kinofilm synchronisieren wird

Viele Fans von Super Mario finden es anscheinend nicht gut, dass Schauspieler Chris Pratt Super Mario im kommenden Kinofilm sprechen wird.
Mit Sicherheit habt ihr ja bereits mitbekommen, dass Nintendo im Rahmen der neuesten Ausgabe von Nintendo Direct den Animationsfilm “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” angekündigt hat. Im Zuge der Ankündigung wurde auch verraten, dass der “Guardians of the Galaxy”-Star Chris Pratt die Sprechsrolle von Super Mario übernehmen wird.
Und die erste Reaktion vieler Fans auf diese Wahl fällt nicht besonders positiv aus. Hier ein paar Beispiele:
Finding out that Chris Pratt is gonna be Mario is the exact opposite feeling of finding out Idris Elba is Knuckles— Ghoul Lord (@pppondi) September 23, 2021
frasier looking at chris pratt as "mario" pic.twitter.com/pymYDYlR5a— frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 23, 2021
chris pratt is the only actor whose photo was black and white during the reveal of the mario movie cast, implying that he died while recording his lines for mario— Mattt 🦆 (@MatttGFX) September 23, 2021
Danny Devito should've been Mario not Chris Pratt, we were robbed. pic.twitter.com/SRYjIRgfjI— Lucina(Hiatus)🦋🇲🇽🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@LucinaDraws) September 23, 2021
Watching the Nintendo direct live and seeing Chris Pratt Mario and then two minutes later seeing bayonetta is like getting hit by a bus and then getting hit by the ambulance that was on the way to get you— 아빠 ☽☾ running with cookies (@harbingerslut) September 23, 2021
We regret to announce that Chris Pratt, in an attempt to method act, has fallen down a bottomless pit and died.— miles (@rcktpwrr) September 23, 2021
Der Film soll im Dezember 2022 in die Kinos kommen und neben Chris Pratt sind noch viele weitere bekannte Schauspieler vertreten. Nachfolgend findet ihr die Besetzungsliste:
- Chris Pratt als Mario
- Anya Taylor-Joy als Peach
- Charlie Day als Luigi
- Jack Black als Bowser
- Keegan-Michael Key als Toad
- Seth Rogen als Donkey Kong
- Fred Armisen als Cranky Kong
- Kevin Michael Richardson als Kamek
- Sebastian Maniscalco als Spike
- Überraschungsauftritte von Charles Martinet
Wass denkt ihr darüber, dass Chris Pratt die Rolle von Super Mario übernimmt? Erzählt uns eure Meinung in den Kommentaren.
Noch mehr News und Videos zu Super Mario haben wir hier für euch.
Das denken wir:
Wir können uns Chris Pratt auch noch nicht als Super Mario vorstellen, aber warten wir erst mal ab.
Quelle: cbr.com
Kommentare
Loading…