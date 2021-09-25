Fans finden es nicht cool, dass Chris Pratt Super Mario im Kinofilm synchronisieren wird

in

Viele Fans von Super Mario finden es anscheinend nicht gut, dass Schauspieler Chris Pratt Super Mario im kommenden Kinofilm sprechen wird.

Mit Sicherheit habt ihr ja bereits mitbekommen, dass Nintendo im Rahmen der neuesten Ausgabe von Nintendo Direct den Animationsfilm “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” angekündigt hat. Im Zuge der Ankündigung wurde auch verraten, dass der “Guardians of the Galaxy”-Star Chris Pratt die Sprechsrolle von Super Mario übernehmen wird.

Und die erste Reaktion vieler Fans auf diese Wahl fällt nicht besonders positiv aus. Hier ein paar Beispiele:

Der Film soll im Dezember 2022 in die Kinos kommen und neben Chris Pratt sind noch viele weitere bekannte Schauspieler vertreten. Nachfolgend findet ihr die Besetzungsliste:

Chris Pratt als Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy als Peach

Charlie Day als Luigi

Jack Black als Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key als Toad

Seth Rogen als Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen als Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson als Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco als Spike

Überraschungsauftritte von Charles Martinet

Wass denkt ihr darüber, dass Chris Pratt die Rolle von Super Mario übernimmt? Erzählt uns eure Meinung in den Kommentaren.

Das denken wir:

Wir können uns Chris Pratt auch noch nicht als Super Mario vorstellen, aber warten wir erst mal ab.

