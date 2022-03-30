Seht euch hier die neuesten Spielszenen aus Bloodborne Kart an

Kürzlich wurden neue Spielszenen aus dem Fan-Spiel Bloodborne Kart veröffentlicht.
Vielleicht habt ihr ja bereits mitbekommen, dass Lilith Walther an einem Fan-Spiel namens Bloodborne Kart arbeitet. Dieses Spiel war ursprünglich als Scherz gedacht, wird aber nun tatsächlich entwickelt.
Wer wissen möchte, wie dieses Retro-Rennspiel in Aktion aussieht, der sollte mal einen Blick auf die nachfolgenden Tweets werfen, in denen wir einige neue Szenen aus dem Spiel zu sehen bekommen.
Man sollte jedoch nicht vergessen, dass sich das Spiel noch in einer frühen Entwicklungsphase befindet. Fans von Bloodborne werden sich aber sicher trotzdem darüber freuen.
Nachfolgend findet ihr die Tweets mit den neuen Spielszenen:
As a small side project I converted the destructible objects to work with the kart. Right now hitting a destructible doesn’t slow your kart down but I might change that in the future. pic.twitter.com/waTjoAygGk— 🪄💫 Lilith.zip📁🏳️⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) March 27, 2022
Did a big polishing pass on drifting. Also, the camera will now only rotate when drifting as ‘wiggling the stick’ (d-pad) to charge the boost caused the camera to swing around wildly and caused motion sickness. pic.twitter.com/EMSm1gFhLi— 🪄💫 Lilith.zip📁🏳️⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) March 27, 2022
Rewrote how turning works to make it more stable and also tidied up the code that properly rotated the character when on a slope: pic.twitter.com/xZBzrnIpLT— 🪄💫 Lilith.zip📁🏳️⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) March 27, 2022
This took a lot of work, but u can now ‘air drift’, meaning that if you drift off a ramp the drift will ‘pause’ until you hit the ground again (if the drift button has been held down the entire time) pic.twitter.com/jlh6HltYW3— 🪄💫 Lilith.zip📁🏳️⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) March 27, 2022
I know I’m supposed to be making a racing game but like, I got all these functioning enemies from BBPSX just waiting to be dropped in the level, so why not have impact apply damage based on vehicle speed?? 🤪 pic.twitter.com/r5bMRkmHAU— 🪄💫 Lilith.zip📁🏳️⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) March 27, 2022
Update 😳 pic.twitter.com/GOhILQwpFR— 🪄💫 Lilith.zip📁🏳️⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) March 28, 2022
Wie gefallen euch die neuen Spielszenen? Lasst es uns in den Kommentaren wissen.
Das denken wir:
Wer hätte gedacht, dass dir Bloodborne jemals als Retro-Racing-Spiel sehen würden? Wir jedenfalls nicht.
