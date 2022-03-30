in Kurios

Seht euch hier die neuesten Spielszenen aus Bloodborne Kart an

Kürzlich wurden neue Spielszenen aus dem Fan-Spiel Bloodborne Kart veröffentlicht.

Vielleicht habt ihr ja bereits mitbekommen, dass Lilith Walther an einem Fan-Spiel namens Bloodborne Kart arbeitet. Dieses Spiel war ursprünglich als Scherz gedacht, wird aber nun tatsächlich entwickelt.

Wer wissen möchte, wie dieses Retro-Rennspiel in Aktion aussieht, der sollte mal einen Blick auf die nachfolgenden Tweets werfen, in denen wir einige neue Szenen aus dem Spiel zu sehen bekommen.

Man sollte jedoch nicht vergessen, dass sich das Spiel noch in einer frühen Entwicklungsphase befindet. Fans von Bloodborne werden sich aber sicher trotzdem darüber freuen.

Nachfolgend findet ihr die Tweets mit den neuen Spielszenen:

Wie gefallen euch die neuen Spielszenen? Lasst es uns in den Kommentaren wissen.

Das denken wir:
Wer hätte gedacht, dass dir Bloodborne jemals als Retro-Racing-Spiel sehen würden? Wir jedenfalls nicht.

