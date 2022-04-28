Ubisoft beendet den Online-Support für über 90 Spiele

Ubisoft stellte kürzlich den Online-Support für über 90 Spiele ein.
Der französische Spieleentwickler Ubisoft verkündete, dass der Online-Support für 93 Spiele eingestellt wurde. Das bedeutet, dass Spieler in den betroffenen Titeln keine freischaltbare Belohnungen mehr erwerben können und Ubisoft Connect-Dienste in diesen Spielen nicht mehr verfügbar sein werden. Der Singleplayer soll von diesem Schritt jedoch nicht betroffen sein.
Hier die Liste mit allen betroffenen Spielen:
|America’s Army
|Xbox 360
|Anno 1404
|PC
|Anno Online
|PC
|Assassin’s Creed 2
|PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive
|Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
|OnLive
|Assassin’s Creed: Recollection
|MAC | iOS
|Assassin’s Creed: Revelations
|OnLive
|Avatar
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Beyond Good and Evil
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Blazing Angels 2
|PC | Xbox 360
|Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Driver: San Francisco
|OnLive
|ESPN Sport Connections
|Wii U
|Far Cry
|PC
|Far Cry 2
|PC
|Far Cry Blood Dragon
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Flashback Origins
|PC
|Ghost Recon
|PC
|Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|H.A.W.X.
|PC
|H.A.W.X. 2
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
|Haze
|PlayStation 3
|Heroes of Might and Magic 5
|PC
|I Am Alive
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Just Dance 3
|Xbox 360
|Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits
|Xbox 360
|Just Dance 3 Kids
|Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U
|Just Dance 4
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U
|Just Dance 2014
|PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
|Just Dance 2015
|PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
|Just Dance 2016
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
|Just Dance 2017
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
|Just Dance 2018
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
|Just Dance Disney Party
|Xbox 360 | Wii
|Just Dance Disney Party 2
|Xbox 360
|Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth
|Xbox 360 | Wii U
|Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes
|PC
|Might & Magic Duel of Champions
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Might & Magic Showdown
|PC
|Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop
|PC
|Might & Magic X: Legacy
|PC
|MotionSports
|Xbox 360
|MotionSport Adrenaline
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|My Fitness Coach Club
|PlayStation 3
|PowerUp Heroes
|Xbox 360
|Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
|PureFootball
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Rabbids Alive and Kicking
|Xbox 360
|Rabbids Go Home
|Wii
|Rabbids Land
|Wii U
|Rabbids Travel in Time
|Wii
|Rainbow Six – Raven Shield
|PC
|Rainbow Six Lockdown
|PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One
|Rayman 3
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Rayman 3 HD
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Rayman Legends
|PC
|Rayman Origins
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|R.U.S.E.
|MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|R.U.S.E. Beta
|PC
|Scrabble 2007
|PC
|Scrabble 2009
|PC
|Settlers 3
|PC
|Settlers 4
|PC
|Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire
|PC
|Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom
|PC | MAC
|Settlers: Heritage of Kings
|PC
|Shape Fitness Evolved
|Xbox 360
|Shape Up
|Xbox One
|Shaun White Skateboarding
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
|Shaun White Snowboarding
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
|Silent Hunter 3
|PC
|Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions
|PC
|Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific
|PC
|Silent Hunter 5
|OnLive
|Smurfs 2
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Spartacus Legends
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Splinter Cell: Blacklist
|Wii U
|Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
|PC
|Splinter Cell: Conviction
|PC | MAC | OnLive
|Splinter Cell: Double Agent
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|The Adventures of Tintin
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Tom Clancy’s EndWar
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Toy Soldiers War Chest
|PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One
|Watch Dogs Companion
|Android | iOS
|World in Conflict
|PC
|Your Shape Fitness Evolved
|Xbox 360
|Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012
|Xbox 360
|Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013
|Wii U
Wie ihr seht, haben die meisten Spiele schon einige Jahre auf dem Buckel, insofern wird die Einstellung des Online-Supports dieser Spiele nur die wenigsten von euch betreffen.
Über diesen Link gelangt ihr zum offiziellen Update.
Das denken wir:
Das der Dienst für diese Spiele eingestellt wurde, ist schade, aber verständlich. Irgendwann lohnt es sich das Ganze einfach nicht mehr.
Quelle: comicbook.com
