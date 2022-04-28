in Games

Ubisoft beendet den Online-Support für über 90 Spiele

Ubisoft stellte kürzlich den Online-Support für über 90 Spiele ein.

Der französische Spieleentwickler Ubisoft verkündete, dass der Online-Support für 93 Spiele eingestellt wurde. Das bedeutet, dass Spieler in den betroffenen Titeln keine freischaltbare Belohnungen mehr erwerben können und Ubisoft Connect-Dienste in diesen Spielen nicht mehr verfügbar sein werden. Der Singleplayer soll von diesem Schritt jedoch nicht betroffen sein.

Hier die Liste mit allen betroffenen Spielen:

America’s ArmyXbox 360
Anno 1404PC
Anno OnlinePC
Assassin’s Creed 2PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive
Assassin’s Creed: BrotherhoodOnLive
Assassin’s Creed: RecollectionMAC | iOS
Assassin’s Creed: RevelationsOnLive
AvatarPC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Beyond Good and EvilPlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Blazing Angels 2PC | Xbox 360
Call of Juarez 2: Bound in BloodPC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Call of Juarez 3: The CartelPC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Driver: San FranciscoOnLive
ESPN Sport ConnectionsWii U
Far CryPC
Far Cry 2PC
Far Cry Blood DragonPC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Flashback OriginsPC
Ghost ReconPC
Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
H.A.W.X.PC
H.A.W.X. 2PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
HazePlayStation 3
Heroes of Might and Magic 5PC
I Am AlivePC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Just Dance 3Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Greatest HitsXbox 360
Just Dance 3 KidsXbox 360 | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 4PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U
Just Dance 2014PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 2015PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 2016PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance 2017PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance 2018PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance Disney PartyXbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance Disney Party 2Xbox 360
Marvel Avengers: Battle for EarthXbox 360 | Wii U
Might & Magic: Clash of HeroesPC
Might & Magic Duel of ChampionsPC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 
Might & Magic ShowdownPC
Might & Magic Showdown Paint WorkshopPC
Might & Magic X: LegacyPC
MotionSportsXbox 360
MotionSport AdrenalinePlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
My Fitness Coach ClubPlayStation 3
PowerUp HeroesXbox 360
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten SandsPC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
PureFootballPlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rabbids Alive and KickingXbox 360
Rabbids Go HomeWii
Rabbids LandWii U
Rabbids Travel in TimeWii
Rainbow Six – Raven ShieldPC
Rainbow Six LockdownPC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox
Rainbow Six VegasPC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360
Rainbow Six Vegas 2PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One
Rayman 3PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rayman 3 HDPlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rayman LegendsPC
Rayman OriginsPC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
R.U.S.E.MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 
R.U.S.E. BetaPC
Scrabble 2007PC
Scrabble 2009PC
Settlers 3PC
Settlers 4PC
Settlers 6: Rise of an EmpirePC
Settlers 7: Paths to a KingdomPC | MAC
Settlers: Heritage of KingsPC
Shape Fitness EvolvedXbox 360
Shape UpXbox One
Shaun White SkateboardingPC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Shaun White SnowboardingPC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Silent Hunter 3PC
Silent Hunter 4: U-boat MissionsPC
Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the PacificPC
Silent Hunter 5OnLive
Smurfs 2PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Spartacus LegendsPlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Splinter Cell: BlacklistWii U
Splinter Cell: Chaos TheoryPC
Splinter Cell: ConvictionPC | MAC | OnLive
Splinter Cell: Double AgentPC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
The Adventures of TintinPC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Tom Clancy’s EndWarPC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Toy Soldiers War ChestPC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One
Watch Dogs CompanionAndroid | iOS
World in ConflictPC
Your Shape Fitness EvolvedXbox 360
Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012Xbox 360
Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013Wii U

Wie ihr seht, haben die meisten Spiele schon einige Jahre auf dem Buckel, insofern wird die Einstellung des Online-Supports dieser Spiele nur die wenigsten von euch betreffen.

Über diesen Link gelangt ihr zum offiziellen Update.

Noch mehr News, Infos und Videos zu Ubisoft haben wir hier für euch.

Das denken wir:
Das der Dienst für diese Spiele eingestellt wurde, ist schade, aber verständlich. Irgendwann lohnt es sich das Ganze einfach nicht mehr.

Quelle: comicbook.com

