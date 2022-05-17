Sony enthüllt Titel des neuen PlayStation Plus-Dienstes

Sony stellte kürzlich die Spiele vor, die mit dem neuen PlayStation Plus-Dienst an den Start gehen.
Vermutlich habt ihr ja bereits mitbekommen, dass ab Juni das brandneue PlayStation Plus mit über 700 Spielen verfügbar sein wird. Aus diesem Grund präsentierte Sony nun eine Auswahl an Spielen, die zum Start verfügbar sein werden.
Das neue Modell besteht aus drei Stufen: Essential, Extra und Premium. Essential entspricht dem bisherigen PlayStation Plus. Dieses Abo beinhaltet Zugriff auf die bereits bekannten Vorteile. Extra und Premium bieten zudem Zugriff auf wesentlich mehr Spiele. Unter anderem dürft ihr euch einige Klassiker freuen.
Zu Beginn erhalten PlayStation Plus Extra- und Premium-Abonnenten Zugriff auf die folgenden PlayStation 4- und PlayStation 5-Titel:
PlayStation Studios
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | From Software, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding und Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
*** Dieser Titel steht PlayStation Plus Extra-Mitgliedern als Teil von Ubisoft+ Classics zur Verfügung. Der Zugriff auf Ubisoft+ Classics-Spiele ist ein Vorteil für PlayStation Plus Extra- und Premium-Mitglieder.
Drittanbieter-Partner
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4
Mit PlayStation Plus Premium erhaltet ihr eine Auswahl beliebter Klassiker. Dazu heißt es: “Einige dieser Titel weisen im Vergleich zu ihren ursprünglichen Versionen verbesserte Bildfrequenzen und eine höhere Auflösung auf. Für ausgewählte Klassiker der ersten PlayStation und der PSP steht den Mitgliedern außerdem eine neue Benutzeroberfläche mit Menüs zur Verfügung. Über diese könnt ihr euer Spiel jederzeit speichern oder es sogar zurückspulen, wenn ihr etwas noch einmal versuchen möchtet.”
Nachfolgend findet ihr die Startauswahl:
Klassikerkatalog – Erste PlayStation und PSP
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation
- Kurushi | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Erste PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
Drittanbieter-Partner
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Erste PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Erste PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, Erste PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, Erste PlayStation
Klassikerkatalog – Remasters
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Drittanbieter-Partner
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Originale PS3-Spiele (via Streaming)
PlayStation Studios
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3
- Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
Drittanbieter-Partner
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3
Über diesen Link gelangt ihr zur offiziellen Ankündigung.
Was haltet ihr von dem neuen Modell? lasst es uns in den Kommentaren wissen.
Das denken wir:
Wir sind schon gespannt, wie der neue Dienst bei der Community ankommt. Im ersten Schwung werden auf jeden Fall ein paar starke Titel angeboten.
