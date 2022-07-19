in Serien

Fans zerreißen die Netflix-Serie “Resident Evil” auf Twitter

Die Reaktionen im Netz auf die Netflix-Serie “Resident Evil” sind ziemlich vernichtend.

Na, habt ihr die neue Netflix-Serie “Resident Evil” schon gesehen? Ich leider noch nicht, daher darf ich mir noch keine Meinung erlauben, aber wenn ich mir die Bewertungen der Serie auf Rotten Tomatoes ansehe, dann befürchte ich, dass sie nicht wirklich gut ist. So erreicht “Resident Evil” lediglich 50 Prozent bei Kritikern und 26 Prozent beim Publikum.

Auch die Reaktionen im Netz sind vernichtend. Nachfolgend findet ihr einige Stimmen zur Serie:

Das ist ziemlich schade, da ich den Film “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” gar nicht so übel fand. Nun hätte ich auf eine unterhaltsame Serie gehofft, aber daraus wird wohl nichts.

Hier könnt ihr euch den Trailer zur Serie ansehen:

Was haltet ihr von der Serie? Lasst es uns in den Kommentaren wissen.

Noch mehr News, Infos und Videos zum Thema “Serien” haben wir hier für euch.

Das denken wir:
Es ist wirklich schade, dass die Serie nicht so gut zu sein scheint, wie viele gehofft hatten.

Quelle: popculture.com

Kommentare

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht.

Loading…