Fans zerreißen die Netflix-Serie “Resident Evil” auf Twitter

Die Reaktionen im Netz auf die Netflix-Serie “Resident Evil” sind ziemlich vernichtend.
Na, habt ihr die neue Netflix-Serie “Resident Evil” schon gesehen? Ich leider noch nicht, daher darf ich mir noch keine Meinung erlauben, aber wenn ich mir die Bewertungen der Serie auf Rotten Tomatoes ansehe, dann befürchte ich, dass sie nicht wirklich gut ist. So erreicht “Resident Evil” lediglich 50 Prozent bei Kritikern und 26 Prozent beim Publikum.
Auch die Reaktionen im Netz sind vernichtend. Nachfolgend findet ihr einige Stimmen zur Serie:
Me after watching only 20 minutes of the first episode of the Resident Evil series by netflix… Fuck this shit.#ResidentEvilNetflix pic.twitter.com/9sTI1GJueH— JaviSuzumiya (@SuzumiyaJavi) July 14, 2022
So I saw the first episode of the new Netflix Resident Evil show and found it pretty funny that the zombies that were chasing the main character suddenly stop when she gets grabbed. I guess they must really respect finders keepers. #ResidentEvilNetflix pic.twitter.com/qEmpiDQaJr— DeByrdman (@DeByrdman) July 15, 2022
So far everything I’ve seen about the Resident Evil Netflix series includes just about anything you could possibly think of except for people investigating a haunted house https://t.co/g4dczny3oL— Colin (@IntroSpecktive) July 16, 2022
Sad part is that he actually look badass too. But they seriously shouldn't have cast him as Wesker. They should have made him an original character. It not like Netflix needed the iconic characters.— ⬛🟧🇺🇲 🇯🇵 🇻🇳★Dai Mie ★ 🇺🇲 🇯🇵 🇻🇳⬛🟧 (@Dai_Mieo) July 17, 2022
I would feel embarrassed if I where capcom right now. You allowed people to butcher your IP 8 times with these live action adaptions. What's even more embarrassing is that the sonic films got it right twice than all 8 attempts with the RE films….wow#ResidentEvilNetflix pic.twitter.com/tolsBvxzUv— Nemesis (@Nemesisx25) July 15, 2022
Das ist ziemlich schade, da ich den Film “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” gar nicht so übel fand. Nun hätte ich auf eine unterhaltsame Serie gehofft, aber daraus wird wohl nichts.
Hier könnt ihr euch den Trailer zur Serie ansehen:
Was haltet ihr von der Serie? Lasst es uns in den Kommentaren wissen.
Noch mehr News, Infos und Videos zum Thema “Serien” haben wir hier für euch.
Das denken wir:
Es ist wirklich schade, dass die Serie nicht so gut zu sein scheint, wie viele gehofft hatten.
Quelle: popculture.com
Kommentare
Loading…