Baldur’s Gate 3 ist das Spiel des Jahres 2023

Im Rahmen der Game Awards wurde Baldur’s Gate 3 als Spiel des Jahres 2023 ausgezeichnet.
Vor wenigen Stunden wurde beim Event “The Game Awards” das Rollenspiel Baldur’s Gate 3 von Larian Studios als das Spiel des Jahres gekürt. Unter anderem heimste der Titel auch den Titel “Beste Community-Unterstützung”, “Bestes Rollenspiel” und “Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel” ein. Welche Titel sonst noch Preise absahnen konnten seht ihr in der nachfolgenden Liste.
Gewinner der Game Awards 2023:
- Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Game Direction: Alan Wake 2
- Best Narrative: Alan Wake 2
- Best Art Direction: Alan Wake 2
- Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken
- Best Audio Design: Hi-Fi Rush
- Best Performance: Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Games for Impact: Tchia
- Best Ongoing Game: Cyberpunk 2077
- Best Indie Game: Sea of Stars
- Best Debut Indie Game: Cocoon
- Best Mobile Game: Honkai: Star Rail
- Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best VR/AR Game: Resident Evil Village
- Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Motorsport
- Best Action Game: Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Best Action-Adventure: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Best RPG: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Fighting Game: Street Fighter 6
- Best Family Game: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Motorsport
- Best SIM/Strategy Game: Pikmin 4
- Best Multiplayer Game: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Most Anticipated Game: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Best Adaptation: The Last of Us
- Content Creator of the Year: IronMouse
- Best Esports Athlete: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Best Esports Coach: Christine “potter” Chi
- Best Esports Event: 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Best Esports Game: Valorant
- Best Esports Team: JD Gaming
- Players’ Voice: Baldur’s Gate 3
Was ist euer persönliches Spiel des Jahres? Lasst es uns in den Kommentaren wissen.
Über diesen Link gelangt ihr auf die offizielle Seite der Video Game Awards.
Weitere News, Infos und Videos zu Baldur’s Gate 3 haben wir hier für euch.
Das denken wir:
Gratulation an die Macher. Baldur’s Gate 3 hat den Titel Spiel des Jahres 2023 wirklich verdient.
Quelle: eurogamer.de
Kommentare
Loading…